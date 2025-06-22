The Best Sapphic Couples on Animated Shows

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Over the last decade, animation studios have been putting a lot of effort into including LGBTQ+ people on cartoons. Many Queer creators have been fighting for a more inclusive scenario with more diverse casts in western animation, which can be considered an act of resistance considering the political climate we are living in. At the end of the day, the goal is to show audiences that people from different communities are just like anybody else.

In recent years, lesbians and bisexual women around the world have been given a wide range of meaningful representation. So, to honor this Pride Month, here are some Sapphic couples (an umbrella term in the LGBTQ+ community that refers to women who are attracted to other women) worth checking out and celebrating:

Princess Bubblegum and Marceline from “Adventure Time”

Although it took ten seasons to happen, Princess Bubblegum and Marceline finally got together in the last episode of Adventure Time, “Come Along with Me“. Fans had been speculating for years, but seeing the characters actually have their happy ending was the cherry on top of the finale. Their relationship is further explored in Distant Lands: Obsidian, an hour-long special released in 2022.

Where to watch: Netflix, HBO Max and Prime Video.

Catra and Adora from “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power”

The cartoon She-Ra and the Princesses of Power spent a lot of time developing the complex relationship between Catra and Adora throughout five seasons, but it was only in the last episode that Catra was rescued by Adora from the Horde, and they confessed their love for each other. They found out their relationship was the only thing missing to save Etheria.

Where to watch: Netflix.

Luz and Amity from “The Owl House”

The Owl House is considered one of the most inclusive animated shows of all time, featuring not only lesbian and bisexual representation but also non-binary characters. Luz and Amity fall into the enemies-to-lovers trope, as they were initially at odds with each other. As the seasons progress, the characters start falling in love and eventually open up about their feelings.

Where to watch: Disney +.

Caitlyn and Vi from “Arcane”

Arcane, set in Riot‘s League of Legends universe, has blessed the Butch x Femme community with great representation in recent years: Caitlyn, a royal girl from Piltover, and Vi, a poor, law-breaking survivor from Zaun. The two bond and develop a mutual attraction as they fight together to make a difference.

Where to watch: Netflix.

Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy from “Harley Quinn”

Although the characters first appeared in the comics well before being animated, the Harley Quinn series is the first time the couple has been portrayed this way for a broad audience. The evolution of Harley’s relationship with Poison Ivy—from friendship to romance—has been especially meaningful for sapphic fans of the comics.

Where to watch: HBO Max.

Korra and Asami from “The Legend of Korra”

Korra and Asami are unique in LGBTQ+ representation, as both characters were initially considered straight in the early writing stages of The Legend of Korra, even being part of a love triangle involving them and their shared affection for Mako. The writers quickly realized that Korra and Asami had much stronger chemistry and ultimately gave fans a finale where they end up together.

Where to watch: Paramount + and Prime Video.

Ruby and Sapphire from “Steven Universe”

Ruby and Sapphire made history as one of the first animated sapphic couples on TV. Rebecca Sugar has said that she “fought for several years” to include their wedding in Steven Universe, which makes it even more revolutionary. The couple is usually portrayed fused as Garnet due to their love for each other.

ruby and sapphire getting married in 2018 pic.twitter.com/aRAiCnU43O — sapphics like: (@sapphicslike) December 22, 2024

Where to watch: Netflix, Max and Prime Video.

These couples not only highlight the growing presence of sapphic representation in animation but also reflect a broader cultural shift toward inclusivity and authenticity in storytelling. This Pride Month (and every other month), let’s celebrate these love stories, not just because they exist, but because they remind us that everyone deserves to see themselves represented in the stories we tell.

