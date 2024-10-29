The Best Brazilian Horror Movies You Should Add To Your Hallowen Marathon

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

Are you seeking some last-minute Halloween binge watch recommendations? Stop right now, because you have all you need here! Since, people are saying national scary movies are either bad or doest exist here is a list of only the best, most scary, most creepy, most disturbing brazilian horror pictures:

Bacurau (2016)

In a not-so-distant future, a small village called Bacurau was mourning the loss of its matriarch, when, days later, its residents started to notice some things were different and among them was the fact their village was “erased” from online maps and strange drones were flying over their heads. What was happening to them? Were they being watched? What’s happening next? All of this you’ll find out after watching. This film is very recent but is also a great representative of brazilian cinema as a whole.

Available on Telecine, Globoplay, and Amazon Prime Video

A meia noite levarei sua Alma (1964)

In English At Midnight I’ll Take Your Soul is the first Brazilian horror movie created by José Mojica Martins – who nowadays is considered to be the Brazilian horror father. Based on a nightmare the director had, Zé do Caixão (or Coffin Joe, if you’re a native English speaker) was born. The film will take you deep into this emblematic character who’s a gravedigger who wants a perfect child to continue his bloodline. The thing is his wife can’t get pregnant so he goes find someone who can, and then decides to abuse his friend’s girlfriend. But this girl wants revenge for what she’s been through.

Available on Amazon Prime Video and Globoplay.

As boas maneiras (2017)

With Isabél Zuaa and Marjorie Estiano, Good manners is a fantasy horror in which this nurse, named Clara, accepts a job to be housekeeper and nanny for the soon-to-be-born child of this very wealthy lady. They both start to grow on each other and develop a strong bond, only for Clara to find out that there’s something very strange about this pregnancy.

Available on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

Trabalhar cansa (2011)

Her husband struggles to find work, and Helena dreams of opening her own grocery store. This creepy and even disturbing format will make this story that sounds “normal” into something that bothers you, and as events start plaguing her store, you’ll be questioning your sanity as much as Helena is.

Available only for rent

Nervo craniano zero (2012)

In this amazing horror-comedy, a successful writer is suffering from a creative block and she’s willing to try this untested brain chip that boosts her inspiration, helps the continuity of her projects and promises a never-ending creativity. She needs a guinea pig to put her plan into action. But everything has a cost.

Available on Amazon Prime Video and Looke

As fábulas negras (2015)

If one story is not enough for you, what about four? In this collection of work from four different directors Joel Caetano, José Mojica Martins, Petter Baiestorf and Rodrigo Aragão, who partake in creating different scenarios and characters from Brazilian mythology.

Available on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+ and Pluto TV

—————————————————————–

