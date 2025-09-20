These 2000s movies are coming back, what can we expect from them? 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Although highly anticipated, the sequels to Freaky Friday and The Devil Wears Prada seemed like a distant dream. That’s why the confirmation of the return of these stories — with the original cast — was met with enthusiasm from audiences, who see it as an opportunity to revisit iconic characters from 2000s movies.

These announcements not only sparked nostalgia, but also raised expectations about how the plots will be updated for today’s audience. After all, revisiting such beloved classics is always a challenge: it’s necessary to balance the essence that has won fans with elements that dialogue with the current audience.

Hollywood and its focus on sequels

Hollywood has always shown interest in investing in sequels, but in recent years this trend has gained even more momentum, especially with the revival of older classics that marked an era, and not just in action or fantasy franchises. The focus on iconic films from the 2000s shows how the industry has looked to nostalgia as one of the main drivers to attract audiences back to movie theaters.

For fans, seeing these stories return to the screen is a source of excitement and a reunion with characters that marked important stages in their lives. The feeling of nostalgia is mixed with curiosity about how the plots will be updated to speak to today’s audience without losing the essence that won over generations. The return of original actors such as Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Anne Hathaway, for example, further increases expectations, as it creates a direct bridge between these two audiences.

However, along with the excitement, there is also the fear that these sequels are driven solely by the desire for profit and end up neglecting the original stories. The expectation is that these new productions will be able to consistently and excitingly expand the already beloved universes, proving that sequels can go beyond nostalgia and become relevant to a new generation of viewers.

What to expect from Freaky Friday 2

The sequel to Freaky Friday manages to recreate the confusion and fun that made the first film so successful, but this time the focus is no longer just on the relationship between mother and daughter, becoming a story about family in a broader sense. In this version, Anna (Lindsay Lohan) and Tessa Coleman (Jamie Lee Curtis) have to deal with body swapping with two teenagers who are willing to do anything to avoid becoming sisters: Harper, Ana’s daughter, and Lily, Ana’s fiancé’s daughter.

One of the highlights of the film is showing Ana in a new relationship, facing the challenges of adulthood. This aspect allowed many viewers to identify again with the younger version of the character, now reflected in a new phase of her life.

The comedy and far-fetched plans, a trademark of the first film, are still present, but the narrative gains depth by addressing an increasingly discussed topic in contemporary society: the idea of “family by choice,” which goes far beyond blood ties.

The film thus manages to balance fun and reflection, showing that emotional bonds can be built in different ways, reaffirming that family is, above all, about care.

The Devil Wears Prada 2: what’s coming next

Unlike Freaky Friday 2, we still don’t know much about The Devil Wears Prada 2. The information we have so far comes mainly from leaked photos and videos from the film set.

The most recent shows Andrea (Anne Hathaway) and Nigel (Stanley Tucci) walking and talking, dressed in black, as if on their way to a funeral. The images have fueled speculation that Miranda’s character could face a significant turning point in the sequel.

Another much-discussed image was the recording of a scene at a gala ball, very similar to the famous annual Vogue ball organized by Anna Wintour, which inspired the creation of Miranda. As in the real world, the event promises to be grand, with renowned personalities and breathtaking costumes. It is still unclear what its importance will be within the narrative, but everything indicates that it will have significant weight in the plot.

Conclusion

In short, the return of 2000s classics to the big screen demonstrates the power of nostalgia and that these stories still hold over audiences. Whether in family comedies like Freaky Friday or fashion dramas like The Devil Wears Prada, sequels offer the opportunity to revive beloved characters, explore new plots, and simultaneously connect different generations. Fans can only hope that these sequels manage to balance emotion, humor, and fidelity to the original stories, ensuring that the magic that captivated audiences decades ago lives on.

The return of these classics shows not only the weight of nostalgia, but also the chance to renew stories that continue to dialogue with different generations.

———

The article above was edited by Maria Alice Primo.

Liked this type of content? Check Her Campus Cásper Líbero home page for more!