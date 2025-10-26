SPFW: highlights from Brazil’s biggest fashion event

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

At its 60th edition, São Paulo Fashion Week (SPFW) celebrated three decades of history as the largest fashion week in Latin America. Between October 13 and 20, the event featured 38 shows, bringing together some of the biggest names in fashion alongside fresh new talents.

The lineup included classic runway presentations from renowned brands, as well as highly anticipated debuts such as Uó by Marcelo Sommer and Chapéus Davi Ramos by Davi Ramos. The edition also marked the impactful return of iconic designers like Ronaldo Fraga, Amir Slama, and Flávia Aranha.

What you need to know about the fashion show?

Unlike previous years, the public was able to participate in selected activities and attend the shows by purchasing tickets. Prices ranged from R$100 to R$1600, depending on the sector and the date. Tickets were sold through the Eventim website, and some areas, such as the CLUB sector on October 16 and 18, sold out quickly.

In addition to the runway shows, the event offered cultural experiences, exhibitions, artistic installations, and networking opportunities, bridging fashion, art, and creativity.

Created by Paulo Borges, SPFW revolutionized the Brazilian fashion industry by concentrating major brands into a single event, taking as references the fashion weeks of Paris, Milan, London, and New York. Three decades later, São Paulo Fashion Week remains a vital catalyst for trends, talent, and social discussions through fashion.

Important comebacks and highlights

The event featured several tributes to influential brazilian figures, both within and beyond the fashion world. On Sunday, October 19, the audience was surprised by a special show that brought together models who rose to fame in the 1990s and 2000s, including Bárbara Berger, Carol Ribeiro, Cláudia Liz, Shirley Mallmann, and Vivi Orth, who who were received by the runaway with warm applause

On the first day of shows, designer Ronaldo Fraga paid an emotional tribute to singer Milton Nascimento with his Minas Nascimento collection. The runway became a poetic homage to the artist, moving the audience and earning a standing ovation.

The edition celebrated the event’s 30th anniversary with a program that emphasized diversity, sustainability, and connection to global trends, while preserving its national identity. The celebration also served as a reflection on SPFW’s legacy and a look ahead toward a future guided by innovation and inclusion.

Among the highlights, Lino Villaventura closed the event with a retrospective show honoring his 50-year career. The designer revisited the techniques and creations that established him as one of the most enduring and respected names in Brazilian fashion, captivating the audience with iconic and exuberant pieces.

In a powerful tribute, Apartamento 03 celebrated the legacy of Benjamin de Oliveira, the first black clown in Brazil. The collection presented a striking narrative about ancestry and circus culture, emphasizing the importance of honoring the past.

Glória Coelho celebrated her 50-year career with a bold and innovative show held inside a moving train at Júlio Prestes Station. Her collection featured minimalist, futuristic pieces inspired by the 19th century, surprising and captivating those in attendance.

Highlighting handmade craftsmanship, the work of artisans from Mato Grosso, the Redeiras do Limpo Grande, was featured on the runway, showcasing the growing collaboration between luxury fashion and artisan communities.

On the event’s final day, Gustavo Silvestre presented his artisanal collection in a tableaux vivant at the São Paulo Museum of Contemporary Art. Using crochet and sequins made from textile waste, the show reinforced the movement toward a more sustainable fashion industry.

Trends for the 2025 summer season also became evident on the runways, featuring vibrant prints and bold combinations such as sporty jackets paired with mini skirts and the contrast of sneakers with tailored pieces. Marked by tributes, experimentation, and environmental awareness, this edition solidified SPFW as a true celebration of creativity and the ever-evolving spirit of Brazilian fashion.

