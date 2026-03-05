Solo Dates: Learning to Enjoy Your Own Company

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Taking yourself out can feel a little intimidating. You might feel nervous that someone will judge or pity you for being on your own. And in a society where we constantly see videos of people going out with their partners or friends, it can sometimes feel difficult to take that first step and choose yourself.

However, the truth is that taking the first step can be life changing. Learning how to enjoy your own company can help your self-esteem. Spending time with yourself isn’t about rejecting relationships. When you’re comfortable in your own company, you approach friendships and romantic partnerships from a place of fullness rather than need.

Have you ever wanted to see a movie, but didn’t have anyone to go with, so you just decided not to go at all? How many opportunities have you missed out on because you were afraid to enjoy your own company? Life is too short to wait on others.

With that being said, here are a few ideas to what to on a solo date:

1. Take yourself out to dinner

Dining by yourself can feel like a huge social taboo. But once you get there, you’ll find out that everyone is too concerned with themselves to care about what you are doing. So, choose a restaurant you’ve been wanting to try. Dress up for yourself. Order what you want.

It is different to dine without anyone to talk to, but it can be liberating. You can focus on things that you usually don’t notice. You can savor your food more slowly, observe the room, or simply enjoy the quiet.

2. Go to a movie theater alonE

Going to the movies by yourself can be a little intimidating. Yet, it is still a very cool experience once you learn to enjoy your own company. It is way easier to find the perfect seat, you don’t have to worry about another person’s schedule and you get to watch whatever you want.

3. Try a class or a workshop

Cooking, pottery, dance, creative writing, yoga, sign up for something that sparks even mild curiosity. It can be a fun experience and you get to learn something new. And it is also a great way to talk to different people and find new hobbies.

4. Learn a new recipe

Trying a new recipe on your own can be one of the most satisfying solo dates. Put on your favorite playlist, pour yourself a drink, and learn how to cook a different dish. Even if it doesn’t turn out perfectly, you’ve still created something with your own hands, and had fun while doing it.

