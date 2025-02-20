Shakira in Brazil: check out her passage through the country!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, our four-time Grammy winner, landed on the 7th at Galeão Airport, Rio de Janeiro, to kick off the Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour. The singer was surprised to be greeted by hundreds of fans more excited than ever, after all, it had been 14 years since the artist had set foot on Brazilian soil to perform a show.

In Brazil, the party started on Thursday (11) with the opening show at the Nilton Santos stadium. The great setlist included her most famous hits, such as “Hips Don’t Lie“, “Loca“, and the Brazilians’ favorite, “Waka Waka“. Who doesn’t know the choreography?

In São Paulo, the singer gathered 68,000 fans to celebrate together the tour that promises to be the biggest of her career so far. With the arrival of our Colombian queen, the fans have pledged to recover the best moments and prove that Shakira does indeed have a Brazilian soul.

The Rolling Stones Brasil reunited her best moments in the 90s when she came for her Pies Descalzos tour. In addition, even though the singer has passed through the “famous” capitals, like most artists, she also has visited Santo André and Taubaté in São Paulo’s state, and Bagé and Uruguaiana, in Rio Grande do Sul. However, the Latin Pop phenomenon has also appeared at the 34th Camaru Agricultural Exhibition in Uberlândia, Minas Gerais, with tickets costing only R$5. I wish I was alive at that time!

Overall, there were about 37 shows in Brazilian lands, between capitals, metropolitan regions, and the countryside. The Pies Descalzos tour happened here between 1996 and 1997. The singer performed in the most popular programs of the moment that used to have iconic presenters. Some of these programs were Domingão do Faustão, Programa da Hebe, Domingo Legal, Programa do Jô, and Programa Raul Gil.

This year, Shakira returned to the famous Sunday program of Rede Globo, Domingão com Huck, and received tributes and even a funk version of her big hit “Estoy Aqui” performed by the digital influencer Raphael Vicente. The presentation of this new song’s version happened with a dance group from the Complexo da Maré, and it was produced by DJ Papatinho.

The star, who is known in all four corners of the world, recalls the beginning of her career in Brazil: “It’s the best audience in the world.” Besides that, the Colombian artist was thrilled when she talked about her NGO: Pies Descalzos, which she founded at just 18 years old. The foundation is focused on education in poor areas of Colombia, and today has more than 150,000 students spread across the country.

After a quick but remarkable passage here, Shakira now continues her tour in Peru. Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour ends on June 30 in San Francisco, USA. As always, the singer left her mark on Brazilian territory. We can’t wait to see you again, Loba!

__________

The article above was edited by Isabelle Bignardi.

