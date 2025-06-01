São Paulo guide: 4 cool new spots to explore

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

The year 2025 has brought fresh additions for those who love discovering new places and experiences across the city of São Paulo. And if you’ve already checked off it’s classic tourist spots, maybe it’s time to explore something new.

Check out four newly opened places in Sampa to enjoy throughout the week:

Edifício Pietro Maria Bardi

The second MASP (São Paulo’s Art Museum) building, inaugurated on March 28, 2025, has 14 floors, 10 of which are open to the public, with six entirely dedicated to exhibitions. Named after Pietro Maria Bardi, the museum’s first artistic director, the new structure also includes classrooms, a conservation lab, multi-use areas, a welcome space, a restaurant, a café, and backstage facilities such as storage and loading docks for artworks.

It’s located on Avenida Paulista 1500, right next to MASP’s main building — the one known for its iconic open space beneath, often used for fairs, cultural events, and classic São Paulo photo ops.

Visualfarm gymnasium

Opened on April 30, the Visualfarm Gymnasium is São Paulo’s first Immersive Arts Lab. The debut show is an expanded version of “The Worlds of Leonardo da Vinci,” previously shown at Shopping Morumbi in 2023. Inspired by global experiences like teamLab Borderless (Tokyo), Frameless (London), and Atelier des Lumières (Paris), the venue blends art and technology into a “digital planetarium” concept. A cocktail bar is already in place, and a café and full bar are expected to open soon.

Future exhibits include “Astro,” set to launch in June and centered on astronomy, and “Histórias da Floresta” (Forest Tales), which will explore Brazilian culture in the second half of the year.

It’s located at Praça Olavo Bilac, 38, downtown São Paulo, and is open Tuesday to Thursday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets range from R$30 to R$70, available online or at the venue’s box office.

Portinha 183

Recently opened in Vila Mariana, Portinha 183 is a cozy café that brings together bikes, art, music, and a healthy, laid-back menu. It’s a reinvention of the former Laje 795 (active from 2016 to 2020), once known as the headquarters of the Urban Bike SP collective. After closing during the pandemic, the project returned with a new name, new identity, and a new address.

Original photo by Giovanna Moretti Rodrigues

Now located on Rua França Pinto, Portinha also serves as a meeting point for Urban Bike SP tours, which offer different cycling routes for those looking to rediscover São Paulo on two wheels — passing through spots like the Historic Center, the Minhocão area (famous for its vibrant street art), and Ibirapuera Park.

Onboard São Paulo

The Onboard Bus is Brazil’s first tourist bus to offer premium onboard service. Recently launched in São Paulo, the project aims to reinvent tourism in the city by combining comfort, sophistication, and exclusive routes for a fresh sightseeing experience. The idea came from creator André Berti, who was inspired during a trip to Paris after dining on a boat-restaurant that sailed the Seine while passing by the city’s most iconic landmarks.

The double-decker bus tour includes over 70 sights, including Panetteria Italianinha, the Central Bank of Brazil, and Edifício Matarazzo, with food and drinks served onboard and bilingual service provided. The full experience lasts around an hour and a half, with ticket prices starting at R$283 per person (plus fees).

These four new spots offer a range of options for those looking to experience São Paulo from a fresh perspective, whether through art, food, cultural tours, or premium sightseeing. With accessible locations and diverse programming, they’re great additions to your itinerary for enjoying the best the city has to offer in 2025.

