It’s Time To Meet The Muppets: A Review of the Jim Henson Exhibition

In 2017, The Museum of the Moving Image opened the “Jim Henson Exhibition,” and since then, it has continued to be a favorite among patrons of the Astoria museum. On a sunny Saturday, the exhibit was filled with people of all ages getting lost in the wonder of Henson’s worlds.

When you enter the gallery, you’re immediately met with a showcase of some of the first Muppets, including an early Kermit the Frog puppet from 1974. In this room, you have the chance to try your hand at Muppetry and film a short musical scene with your friends. While the line may be long for this feature, it’s well worth the wait to learn that operating a Muppet is truly no easy feat. If you enjoy interactive aspects of a museum, there’s also a spot where you can design a Muppet from felt pieces and various wigs and costumes.

While your mind may go straight to The Muppet Show and Sesame Street when you think of Jim Henson, the exhibit also features memorabilia from his early TV appearances on shows such as The Ed Sullivan Show, The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, and Saturday Night Live, as well as the films Labyrinth and The Dark Crystal. It was interesting to see that some of these first Muppets were a bit edgier, and almost frightening; a complete contrast from the cute and kind creatures we associate with the genre today.

Slightly hidden by The Muppet Show sign, there was a wall of fan mail that the Muppets received during the run of the show. Some were addressed to Henson, while some were addressed to The Muppets themselves. Whether handwritten on Muppet stationary, or neatly typed on a typewriter, it’s clear that the Muppets have meant a lot to many people for a long time.

When you’ve made it through the rooms of showcases, you can head to Tut’s Fever Movie Palace (a psychedelic/ancient Egypt-themed screening room) to catch a short documentary on Jim Henson and his Muppets. The film brings viewers behind the scenes of many of Henson’s creations. There’s so much that goes into making a Muppet movie, from figuring out every smirk and blink of the more detailed puppets, to rigging Kermit to a remote control so he could act alongside his human scene partner.

A part of the exhibit that I found very touching wasn’t anything that could be put on display, but it was getting to watch all the patrons fall into a state of childlike wonder. Parents reminisced on their favorite Jim Henson films to their kids, who were still slightly too young for Labyrinth, and people marveled at Miss Piggy’s wedding gown. Even for the grumpiest of grown-ups, it was impossible not to smile and laugh.

This exhibit is a worthwhile activity just outside of Manhattan that will unleash your inner magic. Even if you’ve never watched any of Jim Henson’s projects, you’ll definitely want to after paying a visit to the Museum of the Moving Image.