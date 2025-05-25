ROLAND GARROS IS HERE! AND WHAT ARE OUR EXPECTATIONS?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The second Grand Slam of the year is finally here! The legendary Roland Garros is set to thrill and surprise tennis fans once again. Known for its epic rallies and unexpected quick points, the tournament kicks off today (May 25) and will run through June 8. Expectations are running high, especially with the rise of young talents like João Fonseca and Mirra Andreeva. Let’s take a look at who deserves our attention this year and what surprises the seasoned veterans might have in store for us:

BRAZIL’S TENNIS PROMISE: JOÃO FONSECA

It ‘s impossible to start talking about Brazil, without mentioning the young phenomenon: João Fonseca. The boy who got a whole movement named around him and even coined the verb “Fonsequizar”, will have thousands of eyes on him during this year ‘s tournament. In his first Roland Garros as a professional, João arrives after a somewhat rocky clay season. Early losses at the Masters 1000 in Rome, Madrid, and the Estoril Challenger 175 may raise some concerns, but it’s all part of the learning process.

Still, he’s already made history this year: in February, he claimed his first ATP title in Buenos Aires, becoming the youngest Brazilian ever to do so. Adding to his growing list of historic moments, let’s not forget about his performance at the Australian Open – he defeated world No. 9 Andrey Rublev, proving that he ‘s ready to play 5 sets and doesn’t fear who’s across the net. The 18-year-old, with the passionate Brazilian crowd by his side, should bring his finest of tennis and hopefully, begin a long and victorious journey on Parisian clay.

THE WARRIOR: BEATRIZ HADDAD MAIA

The Brazilian player’s rough patch seems never-ending. Bia Haddad Maia has already recorded 14 losses in the 2025 season, results that reflect her physical condition and, more importantly, her mental state. Back in 2023, she shocked both Brazil and the tennis world by reaching her first Grand Slam semifinal, right here at Roland Garros. In an incredible run, she was only stopped by the current world No. 5, Iga Swiatek. Despite the tough moment, Roland Garros holds special memories in Haddad Maia’s career and could be the spark she needs to rebuild her confidence – a chance to show her best tennis once again.

We’ll also have Thiago Monteiro in the men’s singles draw, and the Rio Open doubles champions Marcelo Melo and Rafael Matos. In the women’s doubles, keep an eye out for Luisa Stefani, Bia Haddad Maia, and Ingrid Martins with their respective partners.

TEENAGE SENSATION: MIRRA ANDREEVA

World N.6 comes into the tournament with an impressive track record. She’s already claimed two WTA titles in 2025, Dubai and Indian Wells. At just 17 years old, back in 2024, she overcame the world N.1, Aryna Sabalenka and reached her first Grand Slam semifinal – becoming the youngest player to do so since US Open 1997. Andreeva has proven that her game is evolving both physically and mentally. In an interview for RolandGarros.com , she reflected on the importance of joy over pressure, “For me fun is one of the most important things. When I have fun, when I’m not over serious on the court, is when I play some of my best tennis”. We may very well witness Mirra Andreeva collecting more unforgettable memories at the French Open.

THE NEW RIVALRY IN TENNIS: CARLOS ALCARAZ X JANNIK SINNER

For a long time, the court was dominated by what became known as the Big Three: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. As two of these legends have now retired – with Novak still competing, though his age has begun to show in his inconsistent performances – the future of men ‘s tennis are poised to take their place at the top. Carlos Alcaraz and Janik Sinner are expected to lead the charge at this year’s tournament, alongside other brilliant players who will try to shake things up and deliver a few surprises along the way.

CARLOS ALCARAZ

Defending his 2024 title, Carlos Alcaraz is chasing a back-to-back championship, a feat only his fellow countryman Rafael Nadal has achieved. With three ATP titles under his belt this season (Rotterdam, Monte Carlo, and most recently, Rome), plus a runner-up finish at the Barcelona Open, the 22-year-old is carving his way confidently through Roland Garros – with only one potential Italian roadblock…?

JANIK SINNER

After a three-month suspension for doping, Janik Sinner is back on court! If you thought he’d return at a slow pace, you were totally wrong. The Italian made a comeback worthy of Taylor Swift ‘s reputation era (black outfit included), reaching the final of the Rome Masters 1000 with a commanding performance. His return shows the strength of a resilient and strong mindset — overcoming a difficult break right after a peak moment, when he lifted the trophy at this year’s Australian Open. It’s proof that Sinner is ready to fight, no matter how tough the path to his ultimate goal may be.

CURRENT QUEEN OF CLAY: IGA SWIATEK

The court where she’s been most successful in her career so far – with four titles and defending her 2024 crown – isn’t seeing Iga Swiatek at her absolute best this season. The last time she reached a WTA final was, in fact, at Roland Garros in 2024. Tennis is a sport of momentum, and right now, Iga’s moment is… complicated. She faced a three-week suspension at the start of the season, parted ways with her coach, and recently dropped in the world rankings — from No. 2 to No. 5 — following Jasmine Paolini’s surprising title win at the Rome Masters 1000. This ranking shift could impact her path in the French Open, possibly leading to early battles with top-tier players like Aryna Sabalenka. Still, expectations remain high for the Polish on French soil. She could become the first woman to win the Suzanne-Lenglen Cup four years in a row, a historic feat within reach.

THE TIGER: ARYNA SABALENKA

Speaking of power, we can’t leave the room without mentioning the beast herself: Aryna Sabalenka. Delivering strong, high-level tennis, the Belarusian has reached six finals across all surfaces so far in 2025. Still, clay remains a different kind of challenge for her, despite three titles at the Madrid Masters 1000 and a Roland Garros semifinal in 2023. The surface continues to test her, especially when compared to her three titles on hard courts. Could 2025 be the year Sabalenka shows her claws and writes a new chapter in the Parisian jungle?

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Honorable mention to a few players who didn’t make the main spotlight but absolutely deserve your attention: Jasmine Paolini (2025 winner of the Rome Masters 1000), Jack Draper (2025 Indian Wells champion), Coco Gauff (finalist at both the Rome and Madrid Masters 1000), Casper Ruud (2025 Madrid Masters 1000 winner), and Lorenzo Musetti (finalist at the Monte Carlo Masters 1000).

Those are the main players who have stood out at the start of the year. Roland Garros is one more spectacle in the sport’s world and can’t be left out of your schedule. Here in Brazil, you can watch it on ESPN channels and on the Disney+ streaming platform.

