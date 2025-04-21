The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Brazil may be known for its dominance in sports such as soccer, volleyball or gymnastics, but a new generation of tennis players is emerging to the international stage, making Brazil a reference in the sport. With fierce determination, young Brazilian promising stars are shining, ready to step up the game and show the world what it means to be inside the court. Here are some of Brazil’ most prospective talents.

João Fonseca

Born and raised in Rio de Janeiro, João Fonseca is one of Brazil ‘s brightest tennis prospects. Winner of the 2022 edition of Roland-Garros Junior Series by Renault and the US Open Junior title in 2023, João made headlines all around the world.

Known for his strong forehand and aggressive baseline, the 18 year-old is consolidating his spot on the international tennis scenario, competing against seasoned pros as he reached the quarterfinals at the Rio Open in 2024.

With that, his success only continued to grow, as he became the youngest Brazilian tennis player to win a match at the ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) level. His persisted development and mental composure led Fonseca, in December of that year, to win the Next Gen ATP Finals, a tournament that unites the eight best tennists of the world under 20 years old.

In February 2025, he impressed the world as he became the first man born in 2006 or later to win an ATP 250 tour title, which was held in Buenos Aires. Also, the Brazilian was qualified for the main draw of the French Grand Slam, where he will compete at Roland Garros from May 25 to June 8. His achievements show that Fonseca plays with a maturity beyond his age, consolidating him as a potential main figure for international tennis in the next few years as he is currently ranked 59th in the ATP singles ranking.

Victória Barros

Victória Barros is a 15 year-old whose journey at the sport began early, in Natal, and quickly rose through international ranks. She trains at the elite Mouratoglou Academy in France, known to be the place that shaped the tennis star Serena Williams. This exposure to high-level coaching and competitive environment led her to win four ITF (International Tennis Federation) junior titles, in addition to her starting her career on the professional circuit in 2024.

Her game is considered bold, as she demonstrates a powerful forehand and an aggressive mindset on court, setting her apart from many juniors her age. Her strategy led her to participate at the US Open Junior in 2024, as she became the first Brazilian to get to the round of 16 at the Gram Sland, showing her as one of Brazil’s tennis prospects in the global scene.

Victória is also known as one of the few Brazilian tennis players that are managing to rise at both junior and pro ranks simultaneously. Her strength and determination is key at this sport and a door that can lead her to be the new face of Brazilian women’s tennis, not only in a nacional setting, but also in an international one.

Nauhany Silva

Known affectionately as “Naná”, Nauhany is currently the youngest Brazilian girl to ever appear in the WTA (Women’s Tennis Association) rankings, at only 14 years old. Extremely talented and determined, she has an aggressive style of play characterized by a fearless approach, which has earned her victories in many tournaments, such as the Roland-Garros Junior Series by Renault in 2024. This victory granted her a wildcard entry to the Gram Slam in Paris, a prestigious junior competition and an extraordinary feat for someone this young.

Beyond the accomplishments on court, Silva has been recognized as a rising figure in the Brazilian youth culture scenario as well. In 2024, she was featured in Forbes’s “Under 30” list and described by her talent and early achievements. With amazingly fast and powerful serves, Naná is a prodigy in the tennis scenario, making a standout in every tournament she participates in and with a bright future coming ahead of her.

Guto Miguel

Born in 2009, the Brazilian Guto Miguel has emerged as one of Brazil’s most promising young tennis talents. In 2024, the boy originally from Goiânia, won the ITF J100 title in the Dominican Republic, proving his ability of performing under pressure, as he defeated older and more mature players. He is also the winner of the Roland Garros Junior Series by Renault that same year.

About a year later, he represented Brazil at the 2025 Australian Open Junior Championship, where he advanced through qualifying rounds, making him gain significant and valuable Gram Sland experience.

Guto’s playing style is known for its powerful right-handed game, strong backhand and his agility on the court, which earned him recognition as a formidable opponent. His performance inside the court secured him into the ITF Junior Top 30, an astounding and remarkable achievement for someone this young. With commitment, talent and perseverance all combined, Guto is one of the names that we should pay close attention to, as he reaches to the global stage.

Livas Damásio

With a close watch from the tennis world, Livas has been making a name for himself in the sport. At just 14 years old, he made history by becoming, in 2024, the first South American born in 2010 to win an ITF title, as his impressive victory at the ITF J30 event in Foz do Iguaçu led him to the starting point of his international recognition. His success did not stop there, as he also won the title at the Copa Cosat in Bragança Paulista, which show his dominance in the nacional field.

His skills earned him a spot in the U14 Wimbledon event in London, where he demonstrated his capability to adapt in standards that run internationally, since it creates a different kind of higher pressure on a player. He is also known to have a game marked by a powerful serve and a strategic shot placement, which proves that his skills can be compared against many experienced tennists. If he continues growing toward this trajectory that he is paving, it won’t be long until he is playing alongside tennis pros.

As these rising stars continue to impress everyone with their outstanding performances and skills, one thing remains clear: Brazilian tennis is currently going through a massive transformation. Whether they are dominating the junior circuit or stepping up to the professional tour, these athletes and many others are proof that this sport is full of possibilities that will continue to elevate Brazil’s tennis to a worldwide scale. So I advise you to keep your eyes wide open, because this is a journey you wouldn’t want to miss.

