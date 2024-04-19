Shawn Mendes is coming to Rock in Rio 2024: can we expect a 5th album before his performance?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

After almost two years away from the stage, our Canadian idol, Shawn Mendes, is back. The owner of the singles “Treat You Better”, “There’s Nothing Holding me Back” and “Stitches” confirmed his return to his professional career after being listed as headliner for Rock In Rio 2024.

The news pleased fans, but also raised questions about the artist’s return. Are there new singles out there?

Time away from the stages

In 2022, the Canadian would begin the tour for his new album Wonder, released during the pandemic. The tour featured 87 shows in North America, the United Kingdom and Europe.

At the beginning of July, the singer postponed his show dates for at least 3 weeks, but at the end of the period he made the decision to cancel the events indefinitely. Among the main reasons was the fact that the artist had been in an exhausting sequence of shows since he was 15 years old and had no time for friends and family, so the cancellation occurred as a way of prioritizing his mental health.

In an official statement, on July 27, 2022, Shawn Mendes and his team announced: “As you know, I postponed the last few weeks of shows as I was not fully prepared for the toll it would take on me to be back on the road. I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is that I wasn’t ready at all for how difficult touring would be after this time.”

The Canadian emphasized that he would be back on stage, but that he needed time alone to recover.

“I know you’ve all been waiting so long to see these shows, and it breaks my heart to say this, but I promise I’ll be back as soon as I take some time to heal.”

At the beginning of this year (2024), the artist made a post on his social networks talking about his feelings during this “gap year”, in addition to giving us a little insight.

Even after almost 2 years without news from Shawn, we were looking forward to his return.

Rock in Rio and a new album coming?

The rock city has already got its dates for the event this year, from the 13th to the 22nd of September we will have a sequence of performances with incredible artists, including Shawn Mendes.

The pop star is the headliner on September 22nd, the same date as the following attractions: Ne-Yo and Akon (Palco Mundo) and Mariah Carey (Palco Sunset). The Canadian’s setlist should vary with songs from the albums Illuminate, Wonder, Handwritten and Shawn Mendes.

But the big question is about the possibility of releasing a 5th album before his performance in Rio. And yes, Shawn confirmed it!

“I’ve also been working on a new album and I can’t wait to play these new songs live for you.” stated the artist in his publication announcing his arrival at RIR.

We still don’t have any information about release dates for the new projects, but we can already look forward to new music coming our way. Rumors allege that the singer intends to release some singles in the coming months, before his performance at Rock In Rio.

Will we have an album talking about your feelings during this period away from the stage, or will we continue with the romantic vibe of the other albums? We will remain curious, but when it comes to Shawn Mendes, we will not be disappointed.

