Review: “Love Lies Bleeding”, the newest Kristen Stewart movie

“What love unites, nothing separates.” This is the phrase that certainly defines the film directed by Rose Glass. With a memorable cast, consisting of Kristen Stewart and Katy O’Brian as the main characters, as well as Anna Baryshnikov and Ed Harris, the film makes you feel trapped throughout every second.

Lots of mystery, action, unanswered questions, metaphors and breathtaking kisses, these are feelings that make us want to see this film more than once. The most interesting thing about this film is that regardless of what we might expect in each scene, it surprises us in a shocking and euphoric way, whether with the acting, the music, the plot or even the photography. It is an award-worthy film and deserves all the recognition at the beginning of 2024.

The plot is based on a romance between Lou (Kristen Stewart), who works at a gym, and Jackie (Katy O’Brian), who is an aspiring bodybuilder who’s on her way to Las Vegas for a competition. In the middle of their love story, we have the conflicts involving Lou’s family in the city. Lou Sr. (Ed Harris) is Lou’s father and owner of a shooting range in the city. As soon as Jackie arrives in town, she looks for a job and ends up finding one at the shooting range, still unaware of the connection between Lou and her family. Throughout the plot, we experience moments of tension, suspense, love, blood, extravagance, messy hair and short blouses.

For a film from the North American film studio, A24, we couldn’t expect more than something splendid and with a lot of “I want to know more” involvement. Every second of the film you have the feeling that you want to finish watching just to see the outcome, but at the same time you are hooked on the most precious moments of the feature film.

Something that caught the attention of critics is how Kristen Stewart and Katy O’Brian know how to bring their characters to life. Being a story that technically requires the stomach to watch, the actresses masterfully managed to bring this sensation directly to the world’s cinema screens.

We cannot forget to mention the photography, which is simply divine. With many shades of yellow, red, blue and white, the camera play is extremely important for the course of the story. The soundtrack is also chilling. The official one was made by Clint Mansell, who is an English singer, songwriter and guitarist, who has already been nominated for a Golden Globe. However, we have great hits, mainly from the 80s. The song “Smalltown Boy”, by the band Bronski Beat, was released in 1984, but due to the film, its success happened again.

Finally, what we can say about this explosion of romance, crimes and muscles is that it is very worth watching. Prepare some popcorn, a soda, and focus on the beauty of the film (not just the actresses).



