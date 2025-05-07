The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

In an age of endless distractions and mounting expectations, procrastination has become an all-too-common part of modern life. But is it just a symptom of laziness – or something far more complex?

Ask anyone why they put off tasks, and the answer is rarely as simple as “I didn’t feel like doing it.” For some, it’s the lure of social media,for others, it’s the fear of failure, perfectionism, or the crushing pressure of expectations.

In an interview with Larissa Ribeiro, a clinical psychologist and specialist in professional orientation, we discussed this subject and how can we know if this procrastination is caused by laziness or is something deeper like anxiety or perfectionism?

But what is this laziness?

“Laziness is commonly mistaken for leisure and leisure is not a negative thing”, says Larissa, “people need to rest, they need time to pursue their hobbies or even doing nothing. It is important even to create a creative idleness. But when this laziness is associated with a feeling of frustration, sadness, anxiety or even anguish it must be something deeper than only procrastination.”.- said Larissa.

In a moral perspective, laziness can be perceived as an addiction or a sin, indicating a lack of responsibility. On another perspective, laziness can be seen as a human necessity, a moment to relax, reflect or even an act of resistance. “Oh, they’re not being productive, so they are lazy, they are useless”.

“We need to be careful on how the other is seeing the situation”, continues her. “It depends on how that person who procrastinates is feeling, sometimes it can be the easiest thing in the world and she is not able to do it. Then, the right thing to do is look for professional help to understand if there is a bigger problem”.

Defining Procrastination

Procrastination is often dismissed as mere idleness, but psychologists define it as the voluntary delay of an intended course of action despite expecting negative consequences. It’s not just about putting things off; it’s about knowing better—and still doing it anyway.

Dr. Piers Steel, a leading researcher on the topic, calls procrastination “self-harm.” This term might seem extreme, but it reflects the internal conflict: we know delaying tasks makes things worse, yet we still choose avoidance. Procrastination can be a way of protecting ourselves from the feeling of failure?

“Yes. Of the feeling of failure. The fear of failing. The fear of not being perfect.” affirms Larissa. Speaking in a psychological way, laziness is linked to the ideal of perfection, something that you will never be able to achieve. Most times, it is the person that creates this crazy idea and this feeling of never being perfect is what takes people to a depressed and hopeless state. But this feeling has nothing to do with being lazy.

“The way I have been educated can influence my procrastination behavior?”

Yes. Even because laziness and productivity are both adult visions. The kid is only worried about living life and learning what is right and wrong, how to behave, learning the way not only the family teaches but also the society.

The ideal of a perfect human being is bigger than it seems, we are creating a world where the perfect really exists. There is even an artificial intelligence where you don’t even need to think and it will be better than you.

This ideal human that we see in social media is part of a perfect world that contributes to depressed people. A lot of people these days are really depressed but are often called lazy.

Three strategies to avoid procrastination

The psychologist also gave some tips on how we can minimize this problem:

Search for professional help if what you are feeling is more than you can handle, look for a psychologist or even a psychiatrist.

Share your feelings with someone of trust. Ask for help when needed, something that seems impossible can transform into something possible with the help of people that like you.

Know what you’re feeling. Knowledge is power. Understanding what and how you are feeling it´s a important step. Not only know yourself but also know that a problem can not be bigger than it seems.

How can I balance self esteem with responsibilities without self sabotage?

“Self-esteem is basically the thermometer of self image, how we see ourselves. The ideal of perfection sabotages our self esteem and the way we perceive our responsibilities.” Says Larissa.

“We can take a teenager for example: They have a lot of questions, inside and outside to take care of. Adolescence is a phase where they are often labeled as lazy, useless and reckless. But that teenager is only trying to figure out their place in the world, one day they are one thing and on the other they are not anymore. while the ideal of perfection is constantly placed in their mind.”

“To be an adult I need to have a lot of responsibilities, but what to do if I am not ready? What if I am not capable?”. Self-esteem enters in knowing that you’re capable of everything you set your mind to do. The important part is knowing how to handle your responsibilities, not them. You need to comprehend your emotional side. Emotional intelligence is not only about how to handle your feelings but also understanding what they are.

“We need to be careful of using the word lazy in a moral way. What are we expecting of little kids, young people or even adults? It is insane the amount of people that are in the world of work and not being able to rest, to spend time with their family cause they need to always be working.” concludes Larissa.

The pressure of always being producing something new, because if you are not, then you are useless to society. There is not a time that you are resting, there is a time you are not working.

So, is procrastination an act of laziness?

The evidence says no. It’s a complicated emotional response, not a character flaw. And while it may not be a full-blown addiction, it shares many of the same triggers and traps.We’ve all been there. A looming deadline. A blank page. And yet, instead of diving in, we scroll through social media, binge-watch a series, or reorganize our desks for the third time this week.

But here’s the good news: habits can be changed. You’re not lazy—you’re human.

Understanding why you procrastinate is the first step toward taking control. Whether it’s fear, doubt, or stress, you have the power to face it, one small action at a time.

So start—right now. Not next week. Not tomorrow. One task. One page. One minute. Progress isn’t about perfection; it’s about movement. The future isn’t waiting—but you don’t have to keep waiting either.

—————————————–

The article above was edited by Maria Alice Primo.

Liked this type of content ? Check Her Campus Cásper Líbero home page for more.