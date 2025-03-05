Plastic Tree – understand the influence of the Japanese band on the alternative style that is trending on TikTok

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you follow the fashion trends that appear on social media, you’ve probably come across the song “Kuuchuu Buranko” by Plastic Tree, playing in videos of young Japanese people showing off their clothes on TikTok. They are usually wearing layering outfits, mostly black and white, jackets, oversized pieces, a lot of jewelry, chains, crosses, platform shoes and haircuts looking like they came straight out of the 2000s.

But how did Plastic Tree achieve their influence on fashion?

It is well known that Japanese culture is extremely traditional, and people live under a lot of social pressure. There is pressure for perfection in all activities – in studies, at work, in social relationships and even in their appearance. Many Japanese give up their mental health and well-being to live up to these expectations.

To escape these strict rules, many young Japanese people in the 90s gathered in Shibuya, especially in the Harajuku district, wearing different styles as a form of protest; or just because they wanted to dress up without worrying about judgement. It became a friendly space to dress and express themselves however they wanted.

In this way, people used several alternative styles as a form of social resistance and rebellion. Their shocking looks mixed different elements, colors and textures. Flamboyant hair styles, eccentric makeup and detailed costumes became popular among those who did not want to obey the rules imposed by their traditional society. Japanese street fashion gained more visibility and Harajuku became an open-air parade.

It was during this era of artistic and cultural revolution that Plastic Tree was founded in 1993. The band, consisting of Ryutaro Arimura (vocals and guitar), Akira Nakayama (guitar), Tadashi Hasegawa (bass), and Kenken Sato (drums), became part of Japan’s alternative music scene, resonating with those who sought individuality and emotional depth in their art.

Visual Kei impact on Japanese street fashion

Plastic Tree is one of the most popular bands in the Visual Kei scene. Visual Kei is an alternative Japanese musical movement that balances music and fashion, and focuses on visual shock. Because of this, flashy makeup, elaborate costumes, dyed hair, androgynous and theatrical looks stand out in this genre.

Fashion, as it is usually linked to the music scene, certainly was influenced by many subcultures and musical movements at the time. Visual Kei was essential in inspiring people to express their creativity in the way they dress. It helped to introduce extravagant looks into street fashion, made up of bold and eccentric clothes, makeup and hair, with elements of gothic, punk, neoclassicism, glam rock, etc.

Several Visual Kei bands were inspiring people’s style. The GazettE, Dir En Grey and Malice Mizer were some of the bands that were popular in the 2000s, and among them was Plastic Tree.

They have a very characteristic and original aesthetic that stands out. Sound and visuals heavily inspired by alternative rock, photo shoots with a dramatic and mysterious air, cropped and layered haircuts, mostly dark clothes and items often used in an unconventional way, appearing to be torn or deconstructed, are some elements of Plastic Tree’s identity.

Because of that, it is not surprising that the band inspired so many young people who wanted to express themselves in an innovative, creative way that does not follow the required standards, both then and today. The fact that to this day you see those cool and stylish Japanese people on TikTok, wearing disruptive clothes to the sound of Plastic Tree, shows that the influence of the band and Visual Kei in general remains heavy on Japanese alternative street fashion, even after so many years.

