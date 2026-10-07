Pakistan and Afghanistan conflict! What is happening between these two countries, and why has it become more tense?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On October 1, airstrikes carried out by Pakistan left at least nine people dead, according to the Taliban government. Islamabad, Pakistan’s capital, however, stated that the operations targeted hideouts of armed groups and resulted in the neutralization of 22 militants. The episode further reignited the conflict along the border between the two countries.

From allies to enemies, Pakistan and Afghanistan exchange bombings, drone attacks, and mutual accusations. Get to understand what lies behind a conflict that is becoming increasingly tense.

Who conflicts with whom?

At the center of the tension between the two countries is the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), an extremist group that acts against the Pakistani government. Despite the name and ideological ties to the Afghan Taliban, the two groups are not part of the same organization. The TTP’s main objective is to overthrow the Pakistani government and establish its own regime based on radical interpretations of Islamic law.

Initially, Pakistan viewed the Taliban government as an ally after the group’s return to power in Afghanistan in 2021. However, Pakistan’s frustration increased as militants carried out increasingly intense attacks in the southwest and northwest of the country.

Pakistan alleges that the TTP has members and bases in Afghan territory. Islamabad accuses the Taliban government of allowing the group to use the country as a haven to plan and carry out attacks against Pakistani territory, as well as providing funds and weapons to the group. On the other hand, Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, denies the accusations.

TTP attacks inside Pakistan intensified and, for Islamabad, the group’s presence in the neighboring country represented a direct threat to its security. Attempts to negotiate with the Afghan government were not enough to contain the situation, leading Pakistan to adopt tougher measures.

The country then began carrying out operations against targets that, according to Islamabad, were linked to the TTP within Afghan territory. The Afghan government, however, claimed that these operations represent a violation of its sovereignty. What was previously a dispute involving armed groups began to directly involve both countries.

The escalation of the conflict

In October 2025, Pakistan carried out an airstrike against Kabul, targeting the leader of the Pakistani extremist group, according to Pakistani security authorities. However, the TTP later reported that its leader had survived the attack.

In addition, the Pakistani government also accused the Taliban of protecting the Baloch separatist movement, which seeks independence for the province of Balochistan, in the southwest of the country.

Also in October, a ceasefire was signed in Doha, which soon failed. Hundreds of people were killed following intense airstrikes and artillery bombardments.

In another offensive, more than 400 people were killed in Pakistani attacks on Afghanistan. Islamabad stated that the attacks precisely targeted military facilities and facilities supporting terrorists, while, according to Kabul, a drug rehabilitation center was hit.

China mediated negotiations that resulted in a ceasefire, containing the fighting. Once again, the ceasefire was not enough, and new accusations and attacks once again brought Pakistan and Afghanistan into confrontation.

Since February, hundreds of people have been killed along the border when Afghanistan carried out retaliatory attacks after Pakistan launched airstrikes.

New escalations

On September 21, 2026, new Pakistani airstrikes were carried out and, according to authorities, were aimed at possible militant hideouts in Afghanistan. According to Pakistani authorities, 28 militants were killed. However, Kabul claimed that three civilians had died.

In the early hours of October 1, Pakistan carried out new attacks against the Afghan provinces of Kunar and Helmand. Islamabad stated that it had once again targeted militant hideouts in the country and that 22 of them had been neutralized.

The Taliban government reported the deaths of nine civilians, including women and children, as well as 11 people injured and three houses hit. The action represents another chapter in the sharp escalation of tensions and clashes along the borders.

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The article above was edited by Isabelle Bignardi.

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