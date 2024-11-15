Outer Banks Season 4: Now That Part 2 Is Out, Did It Live Up To Expectations?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

At the beginning of November, the second part of the fourth season of Outer Banks was released, totaling 10 episodes that complement the penultimate season of the series that first captivated thousands of teenagers around the world during the 2020 pandemic.

Following the series, for many, means growing up with it, and now with the announcement of the final episodes, viewers also received the news that the fifth season is confirmed, but it will be the last, and undoubtedly leave the audience feeling nostalgic.

The fourth season begins with so-called “comfort moments”, in which the Pogues enjoy the money earned from the gold found on the group’s last adventure. They buy JJ’s house, create their own business and start having their own little “Poguelandia” amid the feud that is happening in the Outer Banks between the kooks and pogues.

As all good things don’t last long, the group made up of three couples must now accept yet another risky adventure to maintain their business, but above all, their peace. Therefore, the search for the treasure left by the pirate Blackbeard becomes the new challenge that intertwines the season.

The first episodes are full of adventure, mysteries and great discoveries, as well as moments of rivalry between the kooks and pogues. I personally consider that the initial five episodes correspond to the public’s expectations in bringing all the essence that the series carried throughout its seasons. The final episodes are tense due to family discoveries and fights, but also good news, such as Sarah’s pregnancy, which, although expected due to the conversations between her and John B, was still a surprise.

This season generated anguish, mainly due to the actions of JJ, who took a risk, but also of all his friends who had to deal with his mood swings, thoughtless attitudes and the awakening of a new addiction, alcoholism. I believe that the character’s strange suffering with his father’s disappointments made us, the audience, suffer too. After all, he just wanted a happy family, but only found relationships of interest.

Furthermore, there was a break in expectations in the relationship between him and Kiara, and even though the couple had good times, the relationship was colder, without much contact. Personally, I believe that a lot is due to the problems faced by the actors off-screen, which is undoubtedly disappointing, because when compared to the main couple, played by Madelyne Cline and Chase Stokes, who have previously dated, it brings an air of lack of professionalism on their part, as it is clear how the fights affected the performance of their characters, going as far as making the use of stunt doubles in simple scenes.

Another very well-crafted point were the action scenes. From the moment JJ’s father leaves him adrift at sea to die, and even when he and Sarah disappear in the middle of the storm, these were moments that left viewers tense, showing how these were very well designed and executed episodes. Another positive point was Rafe’s entry into the Pogues, but above that, his reconciliation with Sarah, which leaves a lot to be desired in the dramatic relationship that their family has built over the seasons.

Finally, let’s talk about this season’s biggest plot twist: JJ’s death. This moment undoubtedly caught a lot of people off guard, especially because of the way it happened. How did a character who had already faced so many challenges die in such a “simple” way? Several doubts about this choice are all over social media, with fans forming theories that he did not actually die, and even about the intrigues of Rudy, Madison and their respective girlfriends that affected the series to the point where the actor asked to leave. Many fans are angry, but also hopeful that the story will take a different direction, after all, there is only one season left.

Overall, the fourth season was surprising, whether due to the new characters, villains and discoveries. However, the death of the last episode generated harsh criticism from viewers, but at the same time, raised several questions and expectations that will only be answered with the final season, leaving us fans excited (and nervous) for what’s to come.

