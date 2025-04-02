Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
oscar 2103653 1920?width=719&height=464&fit=crop&auto=webp&dpr=4
oscar 2103653 1920?width=398&height=256&fit=crop&auto=webp&dpr=4
Felicity Warner / HCM
Culture > Entertainment

One month after the Oscars, do you remember who is Mikey Madison?

Anna Muradi
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

Mikaela Madison Rosberg, better known as Mikey Madison, was born in Los Angeles on March 25, 1999. At the 2025 Oscars, she became the youngest nominee in the Best Actress category. She surprised everyone by winning against actress like Fernanda Torres and Demi Moore.

@hellomag

Mikey Madison gave a moving speech as she accepted her Best Actress award at the Oscars, promising to always be an ‘ally’ of the sex worker community 💗

♬ original sound – HELLO!

Sean Baker wrote Anora for Mikey

Madison, the lead actress of Anora, began her acting career at the age of 14. She first gained recognition for her role as Max in the comedy series Better Things and later as Sadie in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Although her early roles were relatively small, director Sean Baker saw her potential and wrote Anora specifically with her in mind.

@cbcgem

Max admits she’s in over her head with her much-older boyfriend (📺: Better Things) #mikeymadison #betterthings

♬ original sound – CBC Gem

The Challenges of Playing Anora

Anora tells the story of a sex worker who impulsively marries the son of a Russian oligarch. The film explores themes such as female independence and social class. Madison revealed that she had to learn Russian and pole dancing in preparation for the role.

The rising star also won the BAFTA, often considered the British equivalent of the Oscars. Additionally, Anora took home the Palme d’Or when it premiered at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

@bbc

Mikey Madison wins Leading Actress, for the film Anora, and thanks her “”mommy””. 🥹 #BAFTA #BAFTAFilmAwards #MikeyMadison #Anora It’s the biggest and most glittering night in British cinema, celebrating the outstanding films of the year. Who will win a prestigious BAFTA award?

♬ original sound – BBC – BBC

The Biggest Winner of tHat Night

And of course, we can’t forget that it’s been a month since Anora was the big winner of the night, winning 5 of the 6 categories it was nominated for, including Best Director (Sean Baker), Best Actress (Mikey Madison), Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing, and Best Picture. It triumphed over critically acclaimed films like I’m Still Here, Conclave, The Brutalist, and The Substance.

@itvnews

Oscars 2025: ‘Anora’ wins Best Picture #itvnews #news #oscars

♬ original sound – itvnews
👯‍♀️ Related: Cory Booker’s 25-Hour Speech Is Everywhere, But Did You Listen To What He Actually Said?

_________

The article above was edited by Brisa Kunichiro.

Liked this type of content? Check out Her Campus Cásper Líbero for more!

Anna Muradi

Casper Libero '25

Journalism student at Casper Libero that loves to write and learn about different subjects