Cory Booker’s 25-Hour Speech Is Everywhere, But Did You Listen To What He Actually Said?

On March 31, 2025, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker took the Senate floor and began a record-breaking 25 hour marathon speech criticizing President Donald Trump’s “reckless” actions. His speech covered a variety of topics that Americans have expressed concerns about, from immigration, to mass firings of federal workers, to the general political chaos and confusion in the U.S. By the time Booker’s speech ended at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 1, it had caught the attention of the entire country.

Many Americans have been critical of Democrats in Congress for not doing enough to counteract Trump’s actions since he took office. One example of this was the backlash after a group of Democratic congresswomen wore pink to Trump’s March joint address to Congress, which spurred criticism about the left’s lack of tangible action and reliance on“performative” acts that serve as brief social media moments, but lead to no real help for the American people. And while Booker certainly caught the attention of the nation — a TikTok livestream of the speech amassed over 350 million likes — it wasn’t just a viral sensation designed to be memed. The issues Booker discussed are affecting millions of Americans, and his action has inspired many demoralized Americans who had been waiting for a prominent Democrat to finally do something. Booker’s speech wasn’t just iconic because it lasted over a full day; it was impactful because of the things he said during all those hours of speaking.

If you, understandably, weren’t able to watch all 25 hours and four minutes of Booker’s speech, here are some of the most important quotes from it.