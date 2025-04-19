Not just about chocolate: 5 fun & meaningful ways to celebrate Easter this year

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Easter usually makes people think of chocolate eggs and candy everywhere – and there is nothing wrong with that. But there’s also something special about this time of year. Whether you’re into the religious meaning of Easter or just enjoy the calm, the family time, and the feeling of peace and renovations, it’s a moment to slow down and just enjoy being with the ones that you love.

So if you’re looking for some ideas to make Easter feel a little more meaningful (and still fun), here are 5 ways to do just that and maybe a little bit of chocolate too:

1. special breakfast

Easter morning deserves a breakfast table that is a little more special than usual and it doesn’t have to be fancy.

Some fresh fruits, warm bread, homemade juice, coffee and maybe, to embrace the easter spirit, a carrot cake topped with chocolate. Have a nice and peaceful meal to start the day and you could even bake your own cake so check out two different recipes of this delight: American and Brazilian version.

2. Easter lunch with a DIY egg

Around lunchtime, it’s time to gather for the Easter meal. It doesn’t matter if it’s a big family-style lunch or something more simple but one thing that everyone agrees is that dessert is needed. So why not try something different? Why eat some store bought chocolate eggs when you can make it by yourself?

Set up a mini dessert station with layers of chocolate mousse, cookies, strawberries, marshmallows, and sprinkles so each person builds their own version.

3. Egg painting and hunt

You can always enjoy a relaxed memento to go on an Easter egg hunt. Seriously! You can hide little eggs or tiny notes with fun challenges around the house, and get everyone involved.

If you’re into something more personalized , try painting chicken eggs shells instead and you could fill them with candy (remember that it has to very clean inside). To paint, you can use food coloring, natural dyes, or just regular paint. And after all the creative part, you can make it a hunt.

4. EASTER Themed movie session

After all that food and maybe a nap, why not watch some movies? Its good to set up the sofa with cozy blankets and a popcorn bucket (and if you’re in the mood for some more sweetness try some chocolate popcorn) with the lights off.

Here are a few movie ideas to enjoy:

Hop : A rebellious Easter Bunny runs off to pursue his dream of becoming a drummer in Hollywood.

: A rebellious Easter Bunny runs off to pursue his dream of becoming a drummer in Hollywood. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory : A poor boy wins a golden ticket to visit a mysterious, magical chocolate factory.

: A poor boy wins a golden ticket to visit a mysterious, magical chocolate factory. Peter Rabbit: A misbehaved rabbit causes chaos in a farmer’s garden.

Whatever you pick, it’s the perfect excuse to just chill out.

5. A peaceful night to close the day

As the day winds down, keep it simple. A quick, cozy dinner like a warm bowl of soup (check the recipe bellow), a fresh salad, or even some Easter leftovers works perfectly.

After eating, try to start a tradition to have everyone write a short letter to themselves with a few thoughts on how the day went, a memory, or something they want to remember for next year. Seal them and save them for next Easter.

Easter isn’t just about candy. It’s about enjoying good food, spending time with loved ones, and making memories. Whether you spent the day painting eggs, eating together, or just hanging out, make the end of the day relaxed.

And remember: it’s not just about chocolate

