No New Music Faces in 2025? These Artists Prove Otherwise

Are you keeping an eye on new artists, bands, and groups making their mark in the music scene? In this article, you’ll discover some names that have stood out throughout 2025 and are poised to dominate the lineups of major festivals in 2026, and perhaps even your playlists!

Sombr

Straight out of New York, Sombr began his musical journey in 2021 with the release of his debut track “Nothing Left to Say”. However, he recently gained wider visibility, especially after his track “Back to Friends” went viral on TikTok.

In August of this year, he released his first studio album, I Barely Know Her, featuring both new songs and previous hits. Currently on tour, he continues to attract larger audiences with his melancholic/alternative pop style.

Addison Rae

Initially known for her TikTok fame in 2020, Addison Rae took a step beyond social media and entered the music industry with her debut single “Obsessed”. The release was met with skepticism, casting doubt on her musical credibility.

But, at the end of 2024, she surprised the public with a complete rebrand and released her first self-written track, “Diet Pepsi’’. Since then, she has released a string of singles, culminating in her long-awaited debut album Addison Rae, which dropped in July 2025.

The reception has been positive, and she is now reaping the rewards: she has already been announced for major 2026 festival lineups like Coachella and Lollapalooza, and will even headline some events, such as Primavera Sound in Barcelona.

Lola Young

A fresh name worth your attention is Lola Young. She has been writing songs since she was 11 and released her first album in 2019. In 2021, she was nominated for the BRIT Awards in the ‘Rising Star’ category.

The singer gained broader attention with her debut hit “Messy’’, which became the breakout track from her first studio album This Wasn’t Meant for You Anyway. In 2024, she also collaborated with Tyler, the Creator on his album Chromakopia, their song, “Like Him”, was a big hit.

KATSEYE

The girl group KATSEYE was formed through the global reality show The Debut: Dream Academy, a collaboration between Korean entertainment giant HYBE (home of BTS) and Geffen Records. While embracing a K-pop-inspired aesthetic, the group brings a unique global identity.

Since their formation, KATSEYE has been turning heads with sharp choreography, striking visuals, and catchy tracks. In a short time, they’ve become one of the most promising names in global pop, with singles like “Gabriela” and “Gnarly”.

Inhaler

Inhaler is already a familiar name to fans of indie/alternative pop-rock scene. Led by Elijah Hewson, son of U2’s Bono, the band delivers a sound that blends indie rock with classic Irish and British rock and pop influences.

In 2025, they continue to enjoy global success, gaining even more visibility with appearances announced at major festivals like Lollapalooza and TRNSMT Festival in Glasgow.

Fontaines D.C

Although not newcomers to the music scene, the Irish band Fontaines D.C is experiencing a significant rise in popularity. Formed in 2017, they released their debut studio album in April 2019, and have since gained a worldwide fanbase. Their sound fuses post-punk with Britpop influences, earning spots on the lineups of major music festivals.

Unfortunately, Latin American fans were left wanting this year. The band canceled their tour, including a highly anticipated show at Lollapalooza due the vocalist Grian Chatten was diagnosed with an herniated disc.

Maré Tardia

Representing Brazilian rock/indie, the band Maré Tardia, from Vila Velha (ES), has been gaining visibility with their latest studio album, Sem Diversão Pra Mim, released in April this year.

With a distinctive sound drawing from both rock and indie influences, the album has caught the attention of fans and critics, earning the band spots in prominent music industry outlets such as Rolling Stone Brasil and Billboard.

Jonabug

Blending indie rock with punk, the band Jonabug, from Marília (SP), has been making waves in the alternative scene. Now, they’re gaining major visibility, having been confirmed for Lollapalooza 2026, alongside big names like Lorde, Tyler, the Creator, Sabrina Carpenter, and Chappell Roan.

The group recently released their debut studio album Três Tigres Tristes, which embraces their identity and has caught the attention of both fans and critics.

These are just a few of the names shaking up the music scene in 2025 and they’re bound to keep making headlines in huge shows and festivals. If you want to know what’s fresh in the music industry, it’s worth it to follow these artists and keep an eye on their next moves.

