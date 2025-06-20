Meet KATSEYE: The girl group taking over your FYP (and the world)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

KATSEYE is a global girl group based in Los Angeles formed through the survival show The Debut: Dream Academy, a collaboration between HYBE and Geffen Records. Throughout the competition, fans watched the contestants perform and voted for their favorites. The goal of creating a truly international group was achieved, with members coming from India, Cuba, Ghana, the Philippines, China, and South Korea. At the end of the program, six finalists were chosen to debut: Sophia, Manon, Daniela, Lara, Megan, and Yoonchae.

Each one of them brings their own unique background and talent to the group’s dynamic:

Sophia

She represents the Philippines, and is known for her dreamy vocals and being a great leader and role model for the rest of the girls. Despite being born in the USA, she is ethically filipina and speaks both English and Tagalog.

Manon

With Swiss and Cuban roots, she stands out for her cool tone and charisma. Besides being a singer, she’s also a songwriter and a photography model. She speaks almost five languages.

Daniela

Representing Venezuelan and Cuban heritage, she brings strong dance skills and bold stage presence. She dances Afro-Cuban, Afro-style dance, cha-cha, and salsa style.

Lara

As the Indian representative, she is not only known for her sharp visuals, but also for her beautiful voice. She is into fashion and has recently come out as a Queer person.

Megan

With ethically Swedish-Chinese, she delivers captivating energy in both live performances and music videos. She is a former J-Pop trainee and has also recently come out as bisexual, making her the second LGBTQ+ member of KATSEYE.

Yoonchae

She is the youngest member, and represents South Korea. She brings impressive dance and singing abilities and has mentioned that BTS are the reason she got into K-pop and got inspired to pursue K-pop.

The name KATSEYE carries a special meaning that reflects the group’s identity. Inspired by the iridescent gemstone known as a cat’s eye, the name symbolizes the individuality and uniqueness of each member—just like the different colors found within the stone. The members themselves played a role in selecting the name from a list of options, making it even more personal. It was Lara who suggested changing the “C” to a “K,” giving the name a bolder and more distinctive look that matches the group’s edgy and global image.

Their discography

KATSEYE released their first EP SIS (Soft Is Strong) in August 2024, and even though they started their journey with the song “Debut”, their second single, “Touch”, was the one that changed everything for the girl group. It charted in several countries, proving the group’s strong international appeal right from the start. It also got extremely popular on TikTok and ranked within the top 50 on Billboard’s Global 200.

After releasing their new single “Gnarly” earlier in April, fans were initially taken back by the more explicit and unconventional lyrics, but the songs popularity grew after the attention switched to the live performances. Many fans were surprised by the dancing and stage presence of the KATSEYE members and the perception of the song improved significantly.

“Gnarly” debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 and is now a top song on Spotify. Despite all the initial backlash, the song became one of KATSEYE’s biggest successes.

New music

With the announcement of their upcoming single “GABRIELA,” scheduled for June 27, along with their new EP Beautiful Chaos, fans are eager to see how KATSEYE will evolve their sound and image. Early teasers for “GABRIELA” hint at a similar energy to “Gnarly”, a lot more edgy and rebellious than their first hit “Touch”.

With their upcoming projects on the horizon, all eyes are on KATSEYE to see how they’ll continue pushing creative limits and captivating fans around the world.

——————————————

The article above was edited by Helena Maluf.

Like this type of content? Check out Her Campus Casper Libero for more.