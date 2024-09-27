Niall Horan is coming to Brazil! What to expect from ‘The Show’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

The Show Live On Tour 2024 is Niall Horan’s biggest tour since his solo career started. The Irish singer-songwriter, owner of the hits “Slow Hands” and “This Town”, is going to perform in Brazil at the end of September, with concerts in the cities of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. Find out everything you should expect from the tour!

This will be Niall’s third time in the country, following preview visits on tour, in 2014 with One Direction’s Where We Are Tour and in 2018 with Flicker World Tour, his first time touring in Brazil as a solo artist. Horan was planning another visit in November 2020, but his tour was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the show!”

Niall’s third solo tour started in February 2024 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. He performed for over 19,000 people on the opening night. After stopping in Europe, North America, Asia and Oceania, it is time to step foot in Latin America. The Show Live On Tour supports his third solo record, The Show.

The stage is supposed to represent a mix of retro theater and television variety shows from the 70s and 80s to follow the aesthetic of this Horan era. Setting the tone for the concert, Niall also wears clothes on stage that match this vintage vibe.

The stage has a catwalk that makes it easier for Niall to get close to the fans and interact with the audience. For example, when he reads the signs, the fans take time to write down on paper and lift during the breaks between songs. Also, he uses this part of the stage a lot to perform his most intimate songs, the acoustic set usually happens there.

However, Niall is not alone on top of the stage, a six-person band follows along with him. John Bird on the bass, Jake Curran on the strings, Emily Kohavi on the violin, Dani McGuinley and Louis Querelle on the keys and Alex Torjussen on the drums.

Del Water Gap, Tommy Lefroy and Gina Miles were some of the opening acts for the tour so far. Jacinto is opening the Mexico concerts, although no band or artist has been announced for the rest of the Latin leg. This leg is the last one from the 2024 tour, his final concert will happen in Bogotá, Colombia, on October 9th.

@niallhoran The Show: Live From Madison Square Garden is out everywhere now! These were two very special nights for me and I’m so happy to be able to relive them with this new album. Pre-order the vinyl at niallhoran.com and watch the Slow Hands live from @The Garden video on YouTube. #TheShowLiveOnTour #OnTour #NewMusic ♬ original sound – Niall Horan

The Show

The Show: Live On Tour supports Niall Horan’s third record called The Show, he released the album in June 2023, after promoting the lead single “Heaven” released in February of the same year, followed by the other single, “Meltdown”, in April. The Show contains eight different songs.

The other record previously released by Niall, Heartbreak Weather, is also a big part of the tour, since it was released in March 2020 and Horan didn’t have a chance to perform most of the tracks live because of the lockdown. This album has a lot of fan favorites, like “Put A Little Love On Me”, “Still” and “Dear Patience”.

As well as Flicker, Niall’s first solo record that contains his biggest hits until now, “This Town”, the lead single, followed by “Slow Hands”, “Too Much To Ask” and “On The Loose”. Released in October 2017, the record debuted at number one in different countries’ charts.

Setlist

The concert’s setlist is not so easy to get right, of course, Niall is performing his biggest hits and singles from all three albums, but since he started this year’s tour, there have been some changes in the setlist throughout the concerts in different cities. The concert goes on for about an hour and a half, and there is no guarantee of what songs he will choose for the day or even the correct order.

The songs that never leave the list are “Nice to Meet Ya”, “Small Talk”,“On the Loose”, “On a Night Like Tonight”, and “The Show”. Niall usually starts the concert with these songs, and then he starts alternating from one concert to another from here. “Black & White”, “Heaven”, “Meltdown”, “Slow Hands”, “Still” and “This Town” are also confirmed on the setlist for most of the concerts.

Normally, Niall performs at least one song from his former band One Direction, he chooses to vary between “Night Changes” and “Stockholm Syndrome”. The rest of the setlist is composed of other songs from his discography, “Heartbreak Weather”, the song entitled his second studio album, has been performed a few times in 2024. “If You Leave Me”, “Paper Houses”, “Save My Life” and “Fire Away” have good chances to be heard, and so does “Flicker”, a song with the same name as the first studio album.

Outfit ideas

A concert is not complete if the fans don’t get to take great photos of their outfits and buy the items from their idol’s merch. The “lovers” (Niall’s fandom) generally choose to match the singer’s vibe in their fits. Usually with that vintage look – lots of denim, vests, short skirts, cardigans, and hair bows.

But the classic concert look, wearing a T-shirt from the singer’s official merch is also super common, that idea never gets old! If you want to take a look at the options, Niall’s website has a lot of products available to purchase. The fans are also often spotted wearing One Direction items, so that is another option, but they always keep it casual anyway.

The Brazilian concerts will happen on September 28th, in São Paulo, at Ibirapuera Park and on September 29th, in Rio de Janeiro, at Rioarena. Tickets are still available for both dates, and you can find more information at his official website.

