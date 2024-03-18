Welcome To The Show! Everything you need to know about Niall Horan’s new tour

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Niall James Horan, singer and songwriter, born on September 13, 1993, in Mullingar, Ireland, kicked off his third solo tour after almost eight years from the One Direction hiatus, a famous boy band from the 2010s, from which Niall is a former member.

One Direction´s first single, What Makes You Beautiful

Critically acclaimed as “the biggest tour of his career”, “The Show: Live On Tour” was inspired by his latest album The Show, but it features songs from both Flicker and Heartbreak Weather, the singer’s first and second albums, respectively released in 2017 and 2020. Niall’s biggest hits, such as “Slow Hands” and “This Town”, which topped the Billboard 200, are part of the setlist. The songs chosen have been highly discussed on social media for the past weeks since the concept of rotating and the selection not being the same every night is pretty unexpected and fresh for the concert scenario nowadays.

His latest album was announced on February 15, 2023, but was released nearly four months later, on June 9, 2023. Available in cassette, CD, digital download, streaming, and vinyl formats, “Heaven”, Niall Horan’s biggest single since “Slow Hands”, inaugurated the third album on February 17, 2023.

With a video on his Instagram, Horan finally confirmed media suspicions and announced his third tour on May 22, 2023, with a premiere date set for February 20, 2024, at the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland – about 105 miles from his hometown; and a scheduled end date for October 9, 2024, in Bogotá, Colombia. So far, two breaks are scheduled in his tour calendar: with the last show on March 28, 2024, in the Netherlands, the first break will end on April 26, 2024, in New Zealand. The second will begin with the end of the show in Australia on May 4, 2024, and will last until May 29 of the same year in the United States. The reason for these breaks has not yet been disclosed, but there are speculations that it may be due to the weather in these regions during that time of the year.

Personally, what I’m most excited to find out about any tour before it starts is its setlist. The Show’s spent days among Twitter´s trending topics, because apparently, people were just as thrilled and willing to talk about it as myself. Niall chose the classic “Nice to Meet Ya” as the first act, which already gives fans a taste that he won’t be disappointing in his performance. However, as stated previously, there may be changes in the order or quantity of tracks per night throughout the tour.

Check below which songs are possible to be played after the “Heartbreak Weather” lead single:

“On a Night Like Tonight” “On The Loose” “Small Talk / “Edge of Seventeen” “The Show” ‘Since We’re Alone” “If You Leave Me” “Black And White” “Flicker” “This Town” “You Could Start a Cult” “Heaven” “Everywhere” “Night Changes”, from One Direction “Fire Away” “Meltdown” “Mirrors” “Still” “Save My Life” “Slow Hands”

Niall surprised the fans at his Dublin concert with Dermot Kennedy‘s presence as he invited the artist to perform “Outnumbered” in their home country. He also made the internet go wild with Shawn Mendes‘ return to the stage as they sang “Treat You Better” together in London.

Finally, the singer recently announced that he is going to perform in LATAM, including Brazil, after six years since his last visit to the “land of caipirinha”. With confirmed dates in São Paulo (September 28, 2024) and Rio de Janeiro (September 29, 2024), Niall will perform at Parque Ibirapuera and RioArena, respectively. The tickets´prices range from 690 reais to 1269 reais, with the latter corresponding to the VIP Package. This includes a ticket for the front row, a merchandise item, early access to merchandise purchase, early entry into the venue, and VIP service before the performance.

All in all, no one should miss the opportunity to watch a performer like Niall Horan, who interacts with fans and, above all, is extremely charismatic, attractive and talented on stage. Tickets are being sold on Ticketmaster´s website and at the venue’s official box offices, but none of them are staying on sale for too long.

