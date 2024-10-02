This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

October brings not only the promise of fall but also an exciting crop of new books. Whether you’re looking to get lost in an immersive novel, gain fresh perspectives, or explore unique voices, this season offers something for everyone. So, here are some books that you should definitely check out!

1. Impossible creatures

Aimed for children, Katherine Rundell’s new book brings a beautiful story about two kids, Christopher and Mal, who tries to save the world’s last magical place. They embark on a wild adventure, “racing from island to island, searching for someone who can explain why the magic is fading and why magical creatures are suddenly dying. […] The closer they get to the dark truth of what’s happening, the clearer it becomes: No one else can fix this. If the Archipelago is to be saved, Mal and Christopher will have to do it themselves.”

2. We’ll prescribe you a cat

This Japanese novel reveals the human-animal bond in the best way possible. Syou Ishida’s story promises to go through different stories while always ending up in a vet clinic.

“Tucked away in an old building at the end of a narrow alley in Kyoto, the Kokoro Clinic for the Soul can only be found by people who are struggling in their lives and genuinely need help. The mysterious clinic offers a unique treatment to those who find their way: it prescribes cats as medication. Patients are often puzzled by this unconventional prescription, but when they “take” their cat for the recommended duration, they witness profound transformations in their lives, guided by the playful, empathetic, occasionally challenging yet endearing cats.”

3. When the world tips over

This story follows the Fall siblings that have their world tipped over when a rainbow-haired girl shows up. Jandy Nelson’s book follow the Fall kids whose father mysteriously disappeared years ago, “cracking the family into pieces. Now Dizzy Fall, age twelve, bakes cakes, sees spirits, and wishes she were a heroine of a romance novel. Miles Fall, seventeen, brainiac, athlete, and dog-whisperer, is a raving beauty, but also lost, and desperate to meet the kind of guy he dreams of. And Wynton Fall, nineteen, who raises the temperature of a room just by entering it, is a virtuoso violinist set on a crash course for fame… or self-destruction.”

4. Sunshine and spice

This one is for romance book lovers. Sunshine and Spice is where the famous cliche happens: two complete opposites agree to a fake date and end with them falling in love.

“As Naomi and Dev bond over awful dancing at Garba, couples cooking classes, and tackling the rebrand as a team, they start to realize that while their relationship may be fake, their feelings for each other are starting to become very real. As the line between reality and rumor blurs, Naomi and Dev must confront what it means to fit the mold, and decide how much they’re willing to risk for love.”

5. Final cut

When a body is found near the set of a big budget movie, Joey Jessop, a key costumer, tries to find ways to protect her career while being the primary suspect of this crime.

“All of that changes when Joey finds Courtney’s dead body on the first day of principal photography, and she soon becomes the primary suspect. When the press takes hold of the story and social media begins to run with it, Joey watches her well-ordered life behind the scenes become front and center for all to see. But that isn’t even the worst of it. As a result, Joey finds herself embattled both personally and professionally.”

__________

The article above was edited by Bruna Blanco.

Liked this type of content? Check Her Campus at Casper Libero‘s home page for more!