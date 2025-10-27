Missing The Summer I Turned Pretty? Check out 3 series to watch instead

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Summer I Turned Pretty has left an ache in the fans heart’s since the finale of season three and the announcement of the movie. It’s hard to not miss Cousins Beach, the tension between Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah, and all those bittersweet emotions that come with the show.

But in the meantime, while we wait for the movie to come out, there are other series that capture the same blend of romance, self-discovery, and nostalgia. If you’re still dreaming about summer nights and messy hearts, here are three series for you to check it out.

1. My Life With The Walter Boys

If the Belly, Conrad and Jeremiah love triangle has got into your head, My Life with the Walter Boys will get you the exact same feeling. After a tragedy, Jackie (Nikki Rodriguez) moves in with a family of brothers, in a small town in Colorado. And soon finds herself torn between two of them, Alex (Ashby Gentry) and Cole (Noah LaLonde).

It’s heartfelt, funny, and full of the same coming of age emotions that make the fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty love the show. It’s a story about first love, new beginnings, and figuring out who you are when life turns upside down.

The series is on its second season and is already confirmed for the third one, expected to be launched in 2026 on Netflix.

2. Maxton Hall – The World Between Us

Based on the book “Save me”, written by Mona Kesten, Maxton Hall – The World Between Us is about a scholarship student, Ruby Bell (Harriet Herbig-Matten), who accidentally witnesses a secret at the elite Maxton Hall school, which forces her into an alliance with the arrogant, wealthy heir James Beufort (Damian Hardung).

If The Summer I Turned Pretty is the perfect summer romance, Maxton Hall is the winter romance you didn’t know you need. What starts as a battle between worlds soon turns into a passionate and emotional love story. The series has that “ I hate you… but maybe I don’t” chemistry that fans adore.

3. Outer Banks

If you miss the lightness and that summer energy, Outer Banks it’s the perfect one. But here, romance shares the spotlight with adventure, secrets and adrenaline.

Much like The Summer I Turned Pretty, what really keeps you hooked are the friendships, heartbreaks, and wild love stories that unfold under the sun. It’s the kind of series that makes you want to live barefoot on the beach, chasing sunsets and memories.

