MasterChef Brasil 2025 is over: here are the 6 most jaw-dropping dishes of this season

The 2025 season of MasterChef Brasil has come to an end, leaving fans with unforgettable moments and extraordinary creations that defined the competition. From daring flavor combinations to perfectly executed classics, the contestants delivered dishes that not only impressed the judges but also showcased the richness of Brazilian cuisine and global influences.

Among the highlights, six preparations stood out for their creativity. technical mastery and emotional impact. Let’s remember some dishes that helped shape the path of the four semi-finalists and secured their place in the show’s history.

Daniela’s pear in wine dessert with crumble and crème anglaise

On the first episode of the season, Daniela already won her first pin with a dessert praised as flawless and professional by chef Helena Rizzo. She impressed the judges in a competition that consisted in a duel between two competitors. Facing Glória, who also presented an excellent dish, she had quite a challenge, but completed it with grace.

@danielacostadantas 🍐 Foi com essa sobremesa aqui que eu ganhei meu primeiro pin no masterchef! O Jacquin elogiou o ponto e disse que tava maravilhosa. agora é tua vez de fazer essa pera ao vinho em casa! Ingredientes: 4 peras portuguesas médias com cabo 300g de açúcar refinado 1 litro de suco de uva integral 500 ml de vinho tinto seco 4 unid de anis estrelado 2 paus de canela 6 unid cravos-da-índia 4 bagos de cardamomo ½ fava de baunilha ou 1 colher chá de essência natural de baunilha cascas de ½ limão siciliano cascas de ¼ laranja Modo de preparo: Lave as peras e descasque, sem retirar os cabos. em uma panela alta, coloque o açúcar, o suco de uva, as especiarias e as cascas do limão e da laranja e metade do vinho. Leve ao fogo até obter ponto de fervura. abaixe o fogo, coloque as peras no caldo e deixe cozinhar por cerca de 20 minutos, ou até que as peras estejam cozidas, mas ainda firmes (não pode cozinhar demais pois perderão a textura). Retire as peras do caldo e reserve. acrescente o restante do vinho no caldo e deixe reduzir até 1/3 do volume total. Volte as peras, delicadamente, ao caldo reduzido e deixe ferver por dois minutos. Desligue o fogo e reserve até a hora de servir. masterchefbr timeDaniela bandtv ♬ som original – Dani Dantas – Dani Dantas

Felipe B’s grilled pork neck with an oriental honey-orange sauce and braised vegetables

This dish earned Felipe his first pin, during the elimination of the second episode. Although the focus of the challenge was supposed to be the braised vegetables, he risked himself and put all his energies in a sauce that was meant to shine. As he predicted, the chefs loved it. Fogaça noted that it really brought everything together and made the dish truly memorable.

Daniela’s manioc cake

This challenge team task in episode 8, where the contestants had to serve foods that represented Brazil. Daniela was responsible for the cake they served and, following her pattern of great desserts, she did amazing. Helena said it was one of the best desserts she had ever tasted in the amateur MasterChef. She described the cake in such a passionate way it made you want to try it yourself. Even though her team ended up in elimination, Helena Rizzo asking for the cake recipe was pretty remarkable.

@danielacostadantas 👩🏼‍🍳Pra você fazer a receita de bolo de aipim que encantou a Helena Rizzo você só vai precisar de: 600 g de mandioca crua 200 g de açúcar refinado 200 ml de leite de coco 600 ml de leite integral 60 g de manteiga em ponto pomada 3 ovos grandes MODO DE PREPARO: Pré-aquecer o forno a 160º C. Ralar a mandioca crua no ralo grosso, retirando a fibra interna das raízes. Reserve. Colocar no liquidificador os ingredientes líquidos, os ovos e o açúcar e, por último, a mandioca ralada. Bater tudo em velocidade máxima por 5 minutos. Untar uma forma (retangular ou quadrada) com manteiga, generosamente, e verter o creme lentamente. Levar ao forno para assar por 50 minutos ou até que a superfície ganhe coloração dourada. Retirar do forno e deixar esfriar para cortar e servir. Sugestão: Servir com cocada e calda de açúcar mascavo com especiarias. Dica importante: A mandioca tem de ser ralada grossa, como mostro no vídeo. Se você bater no liquidificador ou processar, o resultado não será o mesmo, pois o amido da mandioca irá se comportar de maneira diferente. ♬ som original – Dani Dantas

Glória’s hot and sour soup with napa cabbage, kimchi, tofu, shiitake and duck

Glória delivered some of the most impressive and surprising dishes all throughout the season, and this soup was among her finest. During the elimination of episode eight, the theme was fermented ingredients, and she got the kimchi, which she was already familiar with. The soup was described as some sort of comfort food and well-balanced. Helena even said Glória should teach a course on Chinese culinary. Harmony was the key word here.

Rodrigo’s pork cheek with oyster garum and mashed potatoes

On the same episode of fermented ingredients, Rodrigo got one of the most challenging ones: oyster garum, an element he admitted he had never worked with before. Fogaça said it was a very well-thinked and skillfully executed dish. Packed with umami, he managed to add a lot of flavor while keeping it simple. His ability to use fermentation,true to its purpose, d is what got him the pin.

Felipe B’s manioc cooked in tucupi, jambu pesto and crunchy farinha d’água

During episode 12, the competitors had to create a dish with ingredients from different mystery boxes from regions around Brazil. While the challenge required the use of chicken, and most competitors used the meat directly, Felipe chose to use chicken broth instead. Fogaça even said it is a Michelin-starred restaurant dish.

This season of MasterChef Brasil showcased the incredible talent, creativity, and resilience of its contestants. These six standout creations remind us why this show continues to captivate audiences; celebrating passion and the art of cooking at its finest.

