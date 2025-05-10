Lucky girl syndrome: can manifestation really change your life?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

How far can our thoughts take us? Is writing down what we desire in a journal enough to turn our dreams into reality? This piece will help you understand how the “Lucky girl” logic works and what it can (or can’t) actually do for us.

the beggining

The Law of Attraction is based on the philosophy that all our thoughts, whether positive or negative, attract experiences into our lives. Although the idea gained prominence in mid-2020 and 2021 during the pandemic, the theory dates back to 1879, when it was reported in the New York Times. Key figures such as Thomas Troward, William Walker Atkinson and Wallace D. Wattles were pioneers in spreading this mindset.

How does it work?

LOA can be practiced in different ways. The most famous one is writing down what you want in a notebook, always phrasing and emphasizing it as if it already belongs to you – for example, “I study at Cásper Líbero University” or “I am extremely communicative with everyone”. The idea is to show the universe that what you write is already yours, so it will eventually come true in the future.

Other ways of attracting what you dream are also frequently used, such as the vision board on Pinterest, which consists of various images representing your desires, or the simplest one: just visualising your goal.

The Law of Attraction has gained momentum in Titkok with influencers increasingly propagating the idea that it’s only your thoughts and your faith that you attract. Content creators all over the world are constantly selling that you only need a diary and a pen to “win the world”.

Routines that now include waking up at four in the morning to attract the best version of yourself are frequent on the timelines of popular apps, especially during the quarantine, when everyone was at home and continuously unhappy with many areas of their lives.

The Brazilian influencer Fernanda Silveira (@nandacsilveira) is one of the names that gained popularity during the pandemic for discussing the Law of Attraction and its teaching related methods. On her social networks, she shared techniques that could help you achieve your desires through manifestation practices, such as listening to songs about prosperity, repeating positive phrases and many other strategies to “energize” your dreams.

In a clear and didactic way, the “Lucky Girl” syndrome gained fame and lured people to take part in various challenges and hashtags created by tiktokers. We can easily find videos of humble people seeking idealizations and desires that aren’t in their reality and probably won’t be achieved through attraction alone – they believe that manifestation will be the key to accomplishing their dreams, even if those goals aren’t currently within reach.

On that note, we need to reconsider the responsibility and influence these creators hold over other people’s lives. The Law of Attraction is undoubtedly something positive, but we need to fit it into our truth and not delude the public by spreading on social media that we can attract thousands of material goods overnight, if that’s not our reality. Obviously, the rich blogger can attract a car as if it were just a souvenir, but perhaps this isn’t legitimate for everyone.

This mindset doesn’t only apply to material things, but also to your well-being, happiness, harmony and mental health, so we should always consider both sides of the scale.

what is the downside of Loa?

Although the methods and results are very appealing, the Law of Attraction has its negative downsides in several ways.

The first point concerns our thoughts: if everything we think is attracted, then negative thoughts can also bring consequences. This can be detrimental, for example, in a project – attracting negativity through thoughts of insecurity or “this won’t work”, “I won’t be accepted” and similar ideas .

Another downside is always hoping for what you’ve idealized and not being happy with what you already have – not knowing how to live in the present or enjoy unique moments with family, friends, at work, or in college because your mind is always thinking about the “future”

On top of that, we need to understand that everyone lives in a different social reality. While the Law of Attraction may bring prosperity into our lives, we must recognize that someone with a more comfortable life may find it easier to “attract” material things.

what does science say about this?

Despite various reports of how this technique has brought prosperity and what people have manifested, there is no scientific proof that this principle really works. Science is traditionally based on concrete evidence and proven methods, so these manifestations are not scientifically validated.

It’s important to understand that the Law of Attraction can be a positive influence in our lives when used responsibly and without paranoia or pressure. Like everything else in life, it should be practiced with balance and lightness – after all, prosperity and positive thoughts are always welcome in our daily routine.

