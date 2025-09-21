Loved Laufey’s “A Matter of Time”? Here are 5 Brazilian songs you should check out

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On August 22nd, the Icelandic singer Laufey gifted us with “A Matter Of Time”, her 3rd recorded album. This new material combines jazz, bossa-nova and pop elements, and brings up themes such as love, the effects of time in our lives and beauty standards. For all the hearts that were conquered by this new material, here goes 5 Brazilian songs you should check out.

The uniqueness of “Ar da Sua Graça” by Clarice Falcão

This relation goes beyond the presence of the same word in both titles, even if it was the biggest trigger for it to happen. “Clean Air” and “Ar da Sua Graça” by Clarice Falcão are songs that describe a scenario of how things turned out after the ending of a long-term relationship, and it is made clear by the mentioning of the effects the partner has on the air they breathe.

In addition to this similarity that takes place in the lyrics, both the songs present funny – despite the touch of melancholy – and burlesque melodies. This feature makes them unique amongst other songs in “A Matter of Time” and, in Clarice’s case, the album “Truque”.

The love that survives through anything in “Dueto” by Clara Buarque

The album’s bonus track “Seems Like Old Times” brings up the romantic topic of temporality and love – as “time” is made one of the most present topics in the album. It has a tone of nostalgia and affection, especially when painting a picture of how the love that is described has survived and matured through time.

Beyond the jazzy sonority that makes it very similar to this track, “Dueto” by Clara Buarque – granddaughter of Chico Buarque, one of the greatest Brazilian composers of all times – makes it similarly by bringing up a love that is bigger than anything, and so it survives through any prediction, rule or circumstance. Chico also participates in the song, getting his familiar voice to contrast with Clara’s soft and sweet tone.

The lessons and regrets of a relationship in “Culpa” by Luna Gouveia

The similarity between these two songs go very far beyond the breathtaking vocals. “A Cautionary Tale” and “Culpa” both talk about lessons and regrets of a romantic relationship, bringing up the feeling that stays after its ending and the wish to have done something different in the past in order to probably have things working out differently. They also approach the feeling of missing someone and how hurtful it can be, bringing the situation of turning something painful in a lesson learned – or a beautiful song.

The sonority is also similar for it gets whoever is listening to it in a sweet, melancholic and reflective embrace, showing lots of elegance and emotion. Both Luna’s and Laufey’s voices are expressive and soft, which contributes with a certain vulnerability, but that’s not all they can offer. The song gets gradually stronger and so do their voices, turning the listening experience into something with so much presence and intensity.

The emotional and elegant sound of “Bem Que Se Quis” by Marisa Monte

Both “Bem Que Se Quis” and “Forget-Me-Not” bring up the bittersweet feeling of missing something or someone: the beauty of the memories that stay, but also the pain of an unfillable void. In Laufey’s case, this feeling of missing is about her Icelandic identity. The song even has lyrics in Icelandic, which highlights this feeling.

“Gleymdu mér aldrei þó ég héðan flýg

Gleymdu mér aldrei elskan mín“

(“Never forget me, even though I fly far from here”)

(“Never forget me, my love”)

Even so, the melancholy and intense emotion in both melodies – a jazz that embraces whoever’s listening soul – outstand. Marisa talks about missing someone with the same melancholy and sentimentality as Laufey’s.

“Bem que se quis

Depois de tudo ainda ser feliz

Mas já não há caminhos pra voltar

O que que a vida fez da nossa vida?

O que que a gente não faz por amor?”

(“We really tried

After everything, to still be happy

But there’s no way to go back”)

(“What has life done to our lives?

What won’t we do for love?”)

The Bossa Nova simplicity in “Barquinho” by Nara Leão

Here, the sound says it all. The Bossa-Nova sonority transmits simplicity and the feeling of freedom and so does the little boat (o barquinho) by Nara Leão, considered the Brazilian queen of Bossa-Nova. Laufey’s “Lover Girl” also creates this peaceful and optimistic atmosphere in its jazzy and Bossa-Nova inspired sonority. Both our bossa-nova queens bring their soft and serene voices combined with the acoustic guitar that seems to raise life by itself to create an unique, emotionally profound and reflexive atmosphere.

Laufey opened your heart to Jazz and Bossa-Nova, but now it’s your time to keep this passion going. Grab yourself a cup of coffee, dive into these new options and figure out a whole new world of Brazilian music full of love, new stories and a bit of melancholy, which can never be bad.

