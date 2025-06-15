Get to know Laufey, the bossa nova inspired Icelandic singer

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you see a big crowd of girls with big bows in their heads in a festival or in a big line, you can say that they’re lauvers, the fandom of the Icelandic singer Laufey. In the past years – until today – she has gone viral on the internet with her songs that are a bit different from what we are used to listening to in pop music.

She’s got a bit of classical music – she even had shows with an orchestra -, also mixing the brazilian style called bossa nova with jazz – both influences she’s had since her childhood.

From her start

Laufey Lin Jónsdóttir is a singer and a multi instrumentalist with Icelandic and Chinese ascendancy that is making a lot of success with her music in these past years. She has always been an artist, since her childhood. Both her and her twin sister Junia used to love music and playing songs with instruments, an influence that has always been present in her family – their mother used to be a violinist and their grandfather was a violin educator in a conservatory.

They shared a few times in their social media videos and pictures of them playing instruments together and singing as children. Laufey mentioned in some interviews that her father showed her bossa nova, along with some of her biggest inspirations: Astrud Gilberto and João Gilberto.

The classical music and the jazz, that are always present in her music, were in her childhood too, and that’s something that she carries with her: she always had a lot of support to be a musician and had musical education since she was very young. Today, she has a foundation to make musical education accessible to more people.

Her music

Laufey has shown herself to be a unique artist, as she puts her music taste all together in her songs and her experiences, like heartbreak and being in love, creating something that we are not used to receiving from the music industry.

She can mix the old – like bossa nova, classical music and jazz – with the new – pop music – and that’s something she’s really proud of, because she wants her music to be accessible and listened to by everyone: young and older people, she wants to unite generations.

Her music catches attention by its authenticity: the presence of the classical and a bit of the lyrical too, something rare in pop music these days.

The themes of her songs also catch the public:you can identify and see yourself in the narratives that she puts into songs, which is something that actually shocked her: Laufey thought she was the only one that went through some situations and felt certain feelings she sings about, but knowing that the people who listens to her songs felt the same way really warmed her heart.

The fans usually describe Laufey’s songs as feelings, not just music, because you can feel what she felt in the stories that her music tells us, and you can see yourself in her music.

The beginning of her career

During the pandemic in 2020, Laufey used to open livestreams on TikTok, where she would do music covers and talk to her public. In the same year, she released her first single “Street by Street”, and in 2021, the song was featured in her first EP, Typical of Me.

Also in 2021, she participated in a festival in London and made a collaboration with the London Philharmonic Orchestra to release her single “Let you Break my Heart Again”. She released the song “Love to Keep me Warm” later in the same year.

But her big break on the internet happened in 2023 with her single “From the Start“, a bossa nova-inspired song that talks about a delusion in love, that went viral on TikTok all over the world, and got even more attention from the Brazilian fans.

After her boom, she started to make even more shows, release more songs – and albums – never leaving her aesthetic behind, and creating an identity for her fandom. If you see people with big bows on their heads and cottage core clothes in a festival, you can expect a Laufey concert.

In her journey, she never left her twin, Junia, behind. Her sister helps with her productions and also makes special appearances during performances of “From the Start“, where she does a violin solo. Laufey even wrote a song called “Best Friend” about Junia. She’s also very close to the lauvers, always appearing at the lines in her shows, reposting stuff about her sister and also supporting her.

Something really important for Laufey is the close relationship she has with her fandom. She reads and responds to comments, gives attention to her fan clubs in her shows and on the internet. During her time in Brazil, where she played at Popload Festival, she talked to her fan club @laufey.br along with Junia. They gave them a Brazilian flag with her face on it, that she even carried at the end of her show.

Laufey in the present

Recently, Laufey started to share the dates of her tour “A Matter of Time Tour”, from her new album that will be released by August 2025 – she even leaked a new song from this project during the show in Brazil, that is also a bossa nova-inspired piece. She has been doing a lot of presentations in festivals around the world, but the new tour, for the first time, she’ll perform in arenas – something she’s really excited for.

Laufey is making a lot of success around the world, as she’s not only a unique artist, but also a person who loves music.

—————————————————————–

The article above was edited by Isadora Mangueira.

Like this type of content? Check out Her Campus Casper Libero for more.