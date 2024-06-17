Loved Bridgerton? Here are 6 series with the same vibe

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Did you binge the latest season of Bridgerton in the blink of an eye and now you don’t know what to do until the next one? I have great news for you! There are other series out there that will transport you to past eras with all the elegance and twists you love.

If, like me, you fell in love with all the drama, romance, and stunning costumes of Bridgerton’s seasons, grab some popcorn, call your friends, and dive into these six perfect must-watch series for a weekend binge!

Downton Abbey (2010)

If you love the scandals and intrigues of Bridgerton, you’ll feel right at home with Downton Abbey. Set in early 20th-century England, the series follows the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family and their servants. The drama unfolds with historical events such as the sinking of the Titanic and World War I, affecting everyone in the grand estate.

Downton Abbey explores the highs and lows of the Crawley family, from forbidden loves to intense rivalries. The series is a feast for anyone who loves a good period drama.

Where to watch? Netflix

The Empress (2022)

The Empress focuses on the life of Empress Elisabeth of Austria, known as Sissi. The series dives into the intrigues and challenges of the Austrian court. It’s a true journey to the gilded halls of Vienna, where Sissi must deal with political and personal pressures while trying to maintain her identity and happiness. With just the right mix of romance and drama, it’s perfect for anyone who loves a good royal tale.

Where to watch? Netflix

The Buccaneers (2023)

For fans of romance and rebellion, The Buccaneers is a treat. Based on Edith Wharton’s unfinished novel, the series follows a group of young American women in 19th-century London. In search of rich husbands and a life of luxury, these women face the rigid social norms of the British aristocracy.

With glamorous parties, flirtations, and plenty of ambition, The Buccaneers is delightful to watch. The characters are charismatic and determined, fighting for their dreams in a world full of social rules.

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Reign (2013)

Reign is a sure bet if power struggles and complicated romances keep you glued to the screen. The series tells the story of Mary, Queen of Scots, from her arrival in France as a young queen betrothed to Prince Francis and her tumultuous path to the throne.

The series mixes historical facts with a modern touch, exploring political intrigues, betrayals, a thrilling love triangle, and the romances of the French court. Mary faces numerous challenges to maintain her power and protect her kingdom while dealing with the complex relationship with Francis and threats from powerful enemies. With a contemporary soundtrack, the costumes are a standout, fit for any fashionista queen.

Where to watch? Globoplay, Prime Video and Paramount+

Outlander (2014)

When Claire, a World War II nurse, is mysteriously transported to 18th-century Scotland, her life is turned upside down. Torn between two loves and two eras, Claire faces challenges that test her courage and heart.

The series is known for its passionate scenes and rich historical recreation that will make you want to join her on this time-traveling journey. Looking for a series that blends history, romance, and a touch of fantasy? Outlander is your pick.

Where to watch? Netflix and Star+

The Gilded Age (2022)

Finally, from the same creators of Downton Abbey, we have The Gilded Age, which takes us to late 19th century New York, a time of great changes and social conflicts. The series focuses on the aristocratic families and the newly rich in the city, showing their battles for power and prestige.

With strong characters and stunning settings, The Gilded Age captures the opulence and challenges of America’s Gilded Age, exploring the tensions between tradition and modernity. It’s the perfect series for those who love to see the behind-the-scenes of the elite and their secrets.

Where to watch? Max

So, what are you waiting for? Choose your favorite series, get ready to dive into period romances, and let yourself be carried away by stories that will make you daydream. After all, we all deserve a little escapism and glamor, right?

