Louis Tomlinson is returning to Brazil! Remember all the times he was here

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

Louis Tomlinson is playing in Brazil once again, two years after his last concert in the country. While fans anxiously anticipate his return, embark on a nostalgic trip through his past encounters here.

“The shows are just unbelievable. The level of passion is unbelievable. I imagine it’s kinda similar, you know, coming to one of the football stadiums and feeling that same level of passion over here. I feel like I have a bit of that on my shows […]”. Not dodging the cliché, that was the answer that the beloved British singer-songwriter and former member of the internationally acclaimed band One Direction, Louis Tomlinson, gave for a YouTube interview at the beginning of the month when asked about his favorite things in Brazil.

Like his old bandmates, Louis has only ever had great things to say about the largest South American country. Still, it does look like he has a special relationship with Brazilian fans. So as they’re eagerly awaiting the chance to create new memories with their favorite artist, we can take a step back on the memory lane to remember his best moments at the soccer land.

2014

One Direction debuted in Brazil with three sold-out concerts, taking place in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, that combined an attendance of more than 140 thousand people. The Where We Are Tour was, for a big part of the audience, the only chance of seeing the boy band still together, with no sight of a hiatus at the time, and included songs from all the albums they had launched up till then, but mostly, Midnight Memories compositions.

It was one of the great breakthrough events of pop culture in the country, and a big welcome hug to Louis, who was moved by the fervor of the fans and comments on it to this day.

2022

Tomlinson was the last member to initiate his solo career after they disbanded. The singer’s first single-handled disco, Walls, was released on January 31, 2020, which was preceded by four singles: “Two of Us”, “Kill My Mind”, “We Made It”, “Don’t Let It Break Your Heart” and “Walls”.

A tour for this project was even initiated, including a presentation in Barcelona, like many others, it was postponed when the pandemic hit unprecedentedly, and that’s why we only saw him live again two years later when the Louis Tomlinson World Tour restarted in Dallas, Texas.

The LTWT was a turning point for Louis’s career. In 2023, fans affectionately referred to as “louies”, were treated to a cinematic gift: the premiere of the much-anticipated documentary All of Those Voices.

This film, titled after a sentimental lyric from the lead single “Walls”, provided a rare glimpse into his journey, particularly during his inaugural solo tour. It became clear that, amongst the bustle of his career as a solo artist, Louis had discovered a renewed feeling of sincerity and self-assurance in his artistic performance.

He also brings up a lot of his profound appreciation for the fans and the connection that they built, given that the statement “I need you, you need me and I fucking like that” was used many times to resonate this relationship, being turned into a quote by fandom afterward.

The documentary puts Brazil in the spotlight, not just for the outstanding shows and fan projects there, but also for a super emotional moment when it’s revealed that Louis and his team listened to the first-ever recorded version of his second studio album, “Faith in the Future” while cruising on a boat in Rio de Janeiro back in 2022. Brazilian fans everywhere were bawling their eyes out when they saw that scene.

🏆 RETROSPECTIVA MUNDINHO LOUIE 2022 – TOP30 MELHORES MOMENTOS



#16 (20,6% – 269 votos) — Louis curtindo um passeio de barco em Angra dos Reis, no Rio de Janeiro.



pic.twitter.com/7bi4tsenXm — Louis Stan Brasil (@LouisStanBr) December 30, 2022

2024

As mentioned at the beginning, Louis scheduled a small promotion tour for the new album in Latin America while the shows for the Faith in the Future World Tour did not return, which included a short stop in São Paulo in the first week of April.

During this time he chatted in interviews, hosted three meet-and-greets, scoped out the stadium for next month’s concert, but most importantly, provoked excitement and attracted crowds wherever he went, proving that the love of the “directioners” will never be just a passing craze.

We got a taste of his presence and already long for more. The LATAM leg of the tour will pass through Brazil in May, including venues in Rio, São Paulo, and Curitiba. Tickets are still available starting from 310 reais, and anticipation is sky-high for us to experience to witness the spectacle of Louis Tomlinson feat Brazilian “louies”.

———————–

The article above was edited by Beatriz Gatz.

Liked this type of content? Check Her Campus Cásper Líbero home page for more!