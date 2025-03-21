The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

One of the best times of the year is over, and “I’m Still Here” won in the Best International Feature Film category. Because of these occasions, we’ve got to see Fernanda Torres going to talk shows, red carpets, and more… And we can assure you that she ate! She explores minimalist fashion in a sensible way, which brings attention to her elegance and charisma

Let’s take a look at her five looks, that made Brazilians go insane.

5 – casual but chic

The actress gained a lot of attention with this dress; it brings a casual and elegance together! Fernanda wore this look when she was invited to promote the movie on the talk show, “Good Morning America” at ABC Studios in New York. Fernanda explores simple looks with a particular impact; in this case, we have a white dress with black flowers that draw attention. On her feet, she wears heels with socks in the same tone, which gives the impression of a boot.

4 – ELEGANCE AT THE GOLDEN GLOBES

At the Golden Globes, in addition to being the winner in the best actress in a drama film category, she was also voted best dressed, according to Gshow.

Nothing could be more fitting than the look she has worn. Fernanda was wearing an elegant black dress by the Belgian designer Olivier Theyskens, which was extended with a high neck, low back, and a slit on the leg. The look was completed with Brazilian jewelry by Fernando Jorge, which highlights the look even if they are discreet.

3- MINIMALISM IS JUST… BETTER!

On February 9th, there was a Santa Bárbara International Film Festival in which our beloved was honored. This award recognizes actors who have stood out in the film industry in their recent films. A big highlight, in addition to the award received, is the glittering haute couture dress from Chanel’s 2024 winter collection. Your styling was by Antonio Fajardo, who has been with Fernanda for over 15 years, accompanying her in her wardrobe choices.

2 – THE CHARM OF A BLUE DrESS

The Venice Film Festival took place on September 1, 2024, and the cast of “I’m Still Here” showed up for the film’s premiere. This time it was a navy blue strapless dress by a Brazilian designer, Alexandre Herchcovitch, which had great prominence among the looks used by the star. The dress was custom-made for Fernanda. The actress has short hair, which brings all the attention to the dress.

1- AN UNFORGETTABLE LOOK

Last but not least, the dress that holds the emotion of the Oscars from the day “I’m Still Here” won best international film. Another Chanel dress made entrance to the red carpet, more than iconic. Highlighting the sparkles and movement that marked even the softness done by Fernanda throughout the night.

————————–

The article above was edited by Julia Tortoriello.

Liked this type of content? Check Her Campus Cásper Líbero home page for more!