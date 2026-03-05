Kiss all the time. Disco, Occasionally: What can we expect from Harry Style’s new era?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After four years without releasing a studio album, since Harry’s House, Harry Styles is finally ready to open a new chapter in his career. The Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally era began even before its official release, set for March 6, and has been built through clues, exclusive events, and huge anticipation from fans around the world.

The timeline of this new phase started on December 27, 2025, when Harry posted the video “Forever Forever” on YouTube. The footage features emotional moments of fans during the Love On Tour, celebrating the connection built over the years. The video worked as a love letter and, at the same time, as a sign that something new was coming.

Since the beginning of 2026…

On January 12, a mysterious website was launched with spoilers about the new era. Posters with the phrase “We Belong Together” appeared in several cities worldwide, including São Paulo, creating suspense around a possible new release. That same day, the singer’s official announcements account, HSHQ, shared a business WhatsApp number that began sending out clues about the new album’s tracks, increasing curiosity even more.

Three days later, on January 15, the official announcement arrived: Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally would be released on March 6. But the surprises didn’t stop there. On January 21, fans in several countries attended exclusive events organized in partnership with Sony Music to hear the album’s first single, “Aperture”, for the very first time. In São Paulo, more than 300 people lined up, and not all fans were able to enter the store where the event took place.

The first sample

January 22 marked the official release of the first single, “Aperture,” accompanied by a music video that showcased a clear shift in Harry’s aesthetic. Embracing elaborate choreography and highlighting his dancing skills, the singer introduced a bolder, more performance-driven version of himself. The video’s waiting screen also revealed the names of the 12 tracks on the new album.

Also on January 22, the new tour, Together Together, was announced, with dates in only seven cities. The highlight was the 30 dates at Madison Square Garden, adopting a residency-style format. The only Latin American city to receive tour dates was São Paulo – Brazil, with two official shows and two additional dates added later due to high demand.

a new era of interviews

On January 23, Harry gave interviews to several radio stations discussing the new era and the album’s creative process. On February 12, listening parties were announced around the world. In Brazil, the event took place in Rio de Janeiro on February 18, gathering selected fans who had to submit personal stories explaining why they deserved to attend. The experience strengthened the bond between the artist and his audience.

February 23, it was officially announced that Harry would return to Saturday Night Live as both host and musical guest, adding another major moment to the rollout of this new era.

Then, on February 25, he appeared on the YouTube channel Royal Court hosted by Brittany Broski, and the interview was everything fans hoped for. Besides dropping a few spoilers about the new album, Harry talked about his time away from the spotlight and how he returned feeling renewed for this new phase of his career. Brittany, a self-proclaimed superfan, also had the chance to hear the track “Pop” from the new album firsthand, making the moment even more iconic for those closely following this era.

a sticking performance

The first major performance of this new era took place on February 28 during the Brit Awards. After four years without performing at award shows, Harry returned to the stage with an intense performance of the new single “Aperture,” featuring numerous dancers and striking choreography, making it clear that this phase will be much more dance-oriented.

On March 2, Harry revealed that his only show in Manchester will be filmed and released as a special on Netflix, creating even more excitement among fans who won’t be able to attend the concert in person. March 3, Harry appeared on the cover of Runner’s World, delivering a striking photoshoot alongside an interview where he spoke about his passion for running, marathon training, his physical routine, and how fitness has become an important part of both his personal life and career.

Just one day later, on March 4, a nearly hour-long interview with Zane Lowe was released on Apple Music. On the conversation, Harry opened up about his career journey, the emotions behind creating the new album, and what this new era represents for him artistically.

So, what can we expect?

Visually, the new era embraces outfits with more sparkle, attitude, and an aesthetic that blends retro and contemporary influences. The album title itself reveals the concept: a disco-inspired, celebratory atmosphere with electronic influences. “Aperture,” the first single of this era, serves as a calling card for this transformation, showing that Harry’s sound is different from anything he has previously presented.

With new songs, bold performances, and a massive tour, all signs point to Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally being an era defined by creative freedom, celebration, and high dance-floor energy. For fans, the expectation is clear: to experience intense shows, sing at the top of their lungs, and fully immerse themselves in what promises to be one of the most iconic chapters of Harry Styles’ career.

