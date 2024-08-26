Keep an Eye Out For These Exciting New Book Releases This Semester

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

For us, book lovers, the releases of the year are always the most anticipated yearly event. We count the seconds to get to know new characters, their stories and adventures.

So, if you are excited with potential new stories to read, come find out about some books that will be released during the second semester of 2024!

1. mais ou menos 9 horas (vitor martins)

The Brazilian LGBTQ+ romance of the same author of Here the Whole Time, arrived at bookstores on August 15th. The plot is about Júnior, a boy who just lost his father and needs to embark on a long bus ride to his hometown, Nova Friburgo.

The problem? Júnior never got along with his father, and at the same time he tries to sleep to avoid his grief and intern conflicts, Otávio, his first boyfriend, sits by his side. Júnior comes face to face with his past and present, and he doesn’t know how to deal with all of this situation. To discover what could happen on this trip of nine hours, read Mais ou Menos 9 horas.

2. daydream (hannah grace)

With successes like Icebreaker and Wildfire, the new book to complete the Maple Hills trilogy is coming soon. The romance written by of Hannah Grace will be available on August 30th.

In Daydream we follow Henry Turner in his junior year of college, a boy that besides attending a difficult class with an annoying teacher, just became captain of the ice hockey team. With all the outcomes, Henry feels pressured not to fail.

Halle Jacobs, is a member of a book club and always does well studying. Besides that, she is trying to write a novel, but is unfortunately going through a writer’s block. As soon as she finds out about Henry’s difficulties in class, she decides to help him. In return, the boy promises to try to help her get over her blockage.

4. when haru was here (dustin thao)

With the same theme of his last success, You’ve Reached Sam, Dustin Thao’s new book talks about mourning and will be available on September 3rd. Here, not being able to deal with the death of his best friend, Eric Ly creates the custom of imagining scenarios of his friend still being alive. Until one day, Eric is in a coffee shop and Haru, his best friend, sits next to him and Eric is the only one who can see him.

5. here one moment (liane moriarty)

The Australian author has had her mark in literature with Big Little Lies, a book that in 2017 won an adaptation for HBO. Her new thriller, Here One Moment, will be released on September 26th.

Imagine getting on a flight, with a lot of unknown people, each one of them with their own dreams, jobs, families and future goals. It never crossed their minds that they would have any kind of connection between them. Until an old woman starts to make some unpleasant remarks, predicting the death of each passenger on the plane. What’s scarier? death really happens in the same way she says…

6. nothing like the movies (lynn painter)

One of the most expected books for romantic comedy fans is the continuation of Better Than The Movies which comes out on October 1st! Wes and Liz had plans of starting college together, but when they were going to leave for UCLA, a tragedy happened and Wes needed to stay behind to deal with the consequences.

Unfortunately after a few months of dating, Liz and Wes break up. They end up meeting again in college months later. Wes is determined to try making Liz give him a second chance. Wes has great plans to win her back, but now there is a problem, she has a new friend.

7. the boyfriend (freida mcfadden)

To finish the list with a flourish, Freida McFadden’s new book, the author of The Housemaid promises a lot of suspense and a plot twist! Here, we will meet Sydney Shaw, a very unlucky woman when it comes to relationships. However, she is surprised when she meets the perfect man, a charming and handsome doctor.

Then, comes the brutal murder of a young lady, and the police states that the main suspect dates his victims before he kills them. This causes Sydney to get suspicious and insecure regarding her boyfriend. Is he really so perfect? Or will she be the next victim? The full story will be available on October 1st.

there’s a lot more to come!

These are just some of the many books that will still be released this year, so make sure to always keep an eye out for new releases. Which of these stories are you most excited about of reading?

