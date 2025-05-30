Joan Of Arc: A Woman Beyond Her Time Without Needing The Labels From Ours

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

Saint Joan of Arc is a saint of the Catholic Church: she accomplished great feats and died as a martyr. The day we celebrate her memory is May 30th – the date of her death. To better understand the point of this article, a bit of context is necessary.

Born on January 6, 1412, in the small village of Domrémy, France, she was an illiterate peasant girl who, while still a teenager, claimed to have received visions and messages from angels and saints like St. Michael, St. Catherine and St. Margaret, instructing her to lead the French army against the English during the Hundred Years’ War.

Convinced that she was on a divine mission, Joan managed to get an audience with the Dauphin Charles VII, heir to the throne, and persuaded him to let her command troops. In 1429, she led the French to victory in the liberation of Orléans, a turning point that lifted France’s morale and led to the coronation of Charles VII in Reims.

In 1430, Joan was captured by the Burgundians, one of England’s allies, and sold to the English. She was tried for heresy and witchcraft by a corrupt ecclesiastical court – more interested in English politics than in justice – and was burned at the stake on May 30, 1431, at just 19 years old. In 1456, the Church revisited the case and declared her innocent. In 1920, she was canonized by Pope Benedict XV, becoming Saint Joan of Arc, patron saint of France.

Saint Joan of Arc Was Not a Feminist — And That’s Okay

Joan of Arc is a powerful name. A national heroine of France, canonized as a saint, and a symbol of courage that has stood the test of centuries. With her short hair, armor, and sword in hand at the age of 17, it’s tempting to place her in the pantheon of great feminist figures. After all, she led armies, stood trial, and died true to her convictions, all at a time when women were virtually invisible in politics, religion, or war.

But as inspiring as Joan is, it’s a mistake, and a historical anachronism, to call her a feminist.

Feminism, as a movement and ideology, only began to take shape centuries after Joan’s death. The word itself emerged in the 19th century, with the development of ideas around equal rights, women’s suffrage, bodily autonomy, and economic equality. Joan, who lived in the early 1400s, stood for none of these causes.

She didn’t speak of women’s emancipation, her battle was religious and political: she truly believed she had been chosen by God to deliver France from English domination. Her motivation wasn’t to question the role of women in society, it was to carry out what she saw as a divine mission. In fact, she once said she would rather have lived as an ordinary woman if she hadn’t been called to war.

Joan Defied Gender Roles — But Out of Obedience, Not Rebellion

Yes, Joan cut her hair, wore men’s clothes, and led an army into battle. That sounds empowering by today’s standards, but the context was different. She didn’t do it to challenge social norms, she did it because she believed that’s what God wanted her to do.

During her trial, she repeatedly reaffirmed her faith, her obedience to the Church, and never once suggested any change in the role of women. Joan was undeniably brave, but she wasn’t a revolutionary in the feminist sense.

Why Does This Distinction Matter?

Calling Joan of Arc a feminist icon might seem like a compliment, but in truth, it distorts both the historical figure and what feminism actually means. We don’t need to impose modern labels on the past to admire powerful women. Joan can – and should – be celebrated for her courage, her unwavering faith, and her leadership, without forcing a label that simply doesn’t fit her context.

Understanding the nuances of history is essential if we want modern feminism to be taken seriously. Joan of Arc wasn’t a feminist – and that’s okay. She was an extraordinary woman who, driven by faith and conviction, shattered unimaginable barriers for her time.

We can draw inspiration from her without distorting her story. After all, recognizing the strength of a woman without labeling her with modern concepts is also an act of respect and of historical maturity.

—————————————

The article above was edited by Marina di Bernardo Babichak.

Liked this type of content? Check Her Campus Cásper Líbero home page for more!