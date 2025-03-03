Empowering Women Through Makeup: 5 of My Favorite Female-Run Makeup Brands

Women’s History Month is one of my favorite times of the year as we celebrate all the fantastic women in our community and the world. It’s time to uplift each other’s voices and stand in solidarity by recognizing how courageous, amazing, innovative, and talented we are.
Now that this wonderful month is here, I wanted to highlight some of my favorite female-run makeup brands. The women behind these brands have changed the makeup game through their artistry and support for their gender. By creating products that uplift women’s stories, these makeup brands have become staple household names in the world of beauty.
Let’s dive in and look at five of my favorite female-run makeup brands!
- Rare Beauty
-
It’s not shocking that Rare Beauty would be at the top of my list. The brand was created by actress and singer Selena Gomez. Launched in September 2020, it has become one of the most popular brands for women. It focuses on using clean ingredients in the creation of its products, as well as creating packaging that is accessible to everyone.
The brand’s bestsellers include the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush and the Positive Light Liquid Luminizer, which have quickly become favorites thanks to their skin-loving ingredients.
In addition, Rare Beauty is more than just a makeup brand. It’s a movement centered around self-love and mental health advocacy. The brand’s mission is to help people celebrate their individuality and promote self-acceptance. Along with this mission comes its donation of 1 percent of its annual sales to the Rare Impact Fund, which supports mental health services.
- Haus Labs by Lady Gaga
-
Singer-songwriter and actress Lady Gaga’s Haus Labs is about pushing boundaries, both in color payoff and clean beauty innovation.
If you love expressive makeup with high-impact pigments but still want products that nourish your skin, Haus Labs is a must-try. The brand’s commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge formulas make it stand out in the ever-growing clean beauty space. Its Triclone Skin Tech Foundation has been raved about for its skin-loving ingredients and second-skin finish.
Gaga put her personality into this brand. The iconic fashionista and pop queen created one of the most expressive and artistic brands in the makeup world!
- PAT McGRATH LABS
-
Pat McGrath, a British makeup artist and marvel of talent, created her brand in 2015, making it one of the oldest and most reputable in the market. It’s known for its luxury, pigment, and runway-level artistry.
Known as the “mother of makeup,” McGrath’s built a brand that exudes opulence. For example, its “Mothership” eyeshadow palettes are known for their rich pigmentation, buttery formulas, and avant-garde shade combinations.
Whether you’re creating an editorial moment or just want to add a touch of luxury to your collection, PAT McGRATH LABS delivers in the best way possible.
- Fenty Beauty
-
Another staple in the makeup game, Fenty Beauty, created by singer and businesswoman Rihanna, launched in 2017. Rihanna shook up the industry by prioritizing inclusivity with a 40-shade foundation range.
Fast forward to today, Fenty Beauty continues to set the standard for complexion products. Its Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer remains a fan favorite, delivering the perfect glossy pout with just the right amount of shimmer. Whether you’re after long-wearing complexion products or statement lip colors, Fenty Beauty’s here to serve.
- Huda Beauty
-
For those who live for full coverage and Instagram-worthy glam, Huda Beauty is a dream come true. This brand, owned by makeup artist and blogger Huda Kattan, is known for its high-impact, long-wearing products that cater to full-on glam lovers.
The brand’s Easy Bake Loose Baking & Setting Powder is a staple for achieving a flawless, airbrushed finish, while its Liquid Matte Lipsticks remain a go-to for bold, budge-proof lips. If you love ultra-snatched makeup that lasts all day, Huda Beauty is your best friend!
These makeup brands are proof that women continue to lead the way in the beauty industry, championing inclusivity, innovation, and empowerment. Whether you’re a fan of bold pigments, minimalist aesthetics, or skincare-infused formulas, there’s a female-founded brand just for you. So next time you’re shopping for makeup, consider supporting these trailblazing ladies who are changing the game, one lipstick, blush, and foundation at a time.
