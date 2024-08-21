“It’s a femininomenon!”: Women that shone at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games was one for the history books. For the first time since the beginning of the modern Games, which began in Athens, in 1896, we’ve achieved gender equality in the competition, according to the International Olympic Committee.

The first time women competed in the Games was also in Paris, all the way back in 1900. Out of 997 athletes, 22 were female. Since then, women in sports have been conquering their own space, breaking records, and making history (as the lead characters). As Chappell Roan would say: “It’s a femininomenon!”

Brazilian women SHONE

Out of Brazil’s 20 medals, 12 were brought by women, including our three golds. Gymnast Rebeca Andrade is now the country’s biggest Olympic medalist, with two golds (one in Tokyo, one in Paris), three silvers (one in Tokyo, two in Paris), and one bronze – the latter being an unparalleled achievement by Brazilian gymnastics: a third place and bronze medal for the women’s team. Andrade’s “battles” against gymnastics legend Simone Biles were watched worldwide and were a true lesson on sportsmanship.

Brazil’s judo was also a highlight for women: Beatriz Souza won gold on her first Olympic Games and Larissa Pimenta won bronze. The judo mixed team was also third best on the competition, giving us another bronze medal, with an impressive final fight by Rafaela Silva. This way, Sarah Menezes, gold in London 2012, became a medalist as an athlete and coach. All the way to the beach volleyball court, the third gold was brought home by Duda Lisboa and Ana Patricia, after an exciting match against the Canadian duo.

You think that’s all? It’s not! Bia Ferreira also got bronze on boxing and Rayssa Leal, well-known as “Fadinha”, on skateboarding. Tatiana Weston-Webb won Brazil’s first women’s medal in surfing, a silver in Tahiti (after what is still believed by some to have been deserving of a gold medal).

Brazilian volleyball won bronze and said goodbye to two-time Olympic champion Thaisa Daher, who’s retiring from the national team at age 37. At the same time, the women’s soccer team is saying goodbye to international legend Marta, who’s retiring from Brazil’s soccer team next year, but not without a medal. After a very difficult qualifying period, the team was able to keep on going and reach the finals but lost to the USA and got silver.

However, not only medalists had their moments on the spotlight. The swimming team was able to go to three women’s finals and Maria Fernanda Costa broke the South American record on 4x200m. Ana Sátila, who competed in three different categories, got Brazil’s best result in the history of canoe slalom with a fourth place. While the 19-year-old Juliana Viana won an Olympic badminton match for the first time, Barbara Domingos was the first Brazilian to reach the rhythmic gymnastics final, ending up in tenth place.

Records are broken, legends are born

American swimmer Katie Ledecky won four medals and broke her own record (which is also the world’s) in the 1500m. She is now a nine-time Olympic gold medalist, making her the biggest female gold medalist in the history of the Games.

Lim Sihyeon, from South Korea, broke the world record in archery and took home three golds. American athlete Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone broke her own world record in 400m hurdles and Aleksandra Miroslaw, from Poland, also broke her own world record in women’s speed sport climbing.

Changing a country’s history

14-year-old Arisa Trew became Australia’s youngest gold medalist (skate park). Julien Alfred and Thea LaFond, both from the athletics, won their countries’ first Olympic medals. Alfred gave Saint Lucia a gold in 100m, while LaFond also won gold, in triple jump, for Dominica. Adriana Ruano won Guatemala’s first Olympic gold medal, in shooting (women’s trap), setting an Olympic record.

Catch your breath ’cause there’s still more! – Francisca Crovetto Chadid, also from shooting (women’s skeet), became the first female athlete from Chile to win a gold medal. After dissidence with the French gymnastics’ federation, Kaylia Nemour, from Argelia, was the first African gymnast to win an Olympic medal. Last but definitely not least, Cindy Ngamba became the first athlete under the refugee banner to win a medal on the Olympic Games.

Watching women competing, winning and breaking records was, without a doubt, one of the best things of Paris 2024. Let’s continue to show our support and love, while we look forward to seeing them shine once again in LA 2028.

The article above was edited by Beatriz Gatz.

