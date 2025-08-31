Is it absurd to see women and children swearing, or are we overstimulating silly words?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Swear words are very common in people’s daily lives. They can be used in many ways and in different situations. Sometimes they are meant to offend, but often they serve as an outlet for emotions such as anger, excitement, or surprise. The weight these words carry, however, often depends on who says them.

According to research published in Time, swearing helps reduce stress, anxiety, and depression. There are also several social, physical, and psychological benefits linked to it. “Swearing is a readily accessible, low-cost means of self-help,” says Richard Stephens, senior lecturer in psychology.

Women and swearing

So why is it still a big deal when women swear?

Historically, women have faced prejudice, fewer rights than men, and pressure to suppress their emotions to fit societal expectations. As society progressed, women gained more freedom to express their feelings and opinions, yet backlash still lingers. When a woman is deliberate with her emotions, she is often seen as “less feminine” or rebellious.

A clear example is Brazilian actress and TV hostess Tatá Werneck, who revealed in an interview at Altas Horas how criticized she is for simply being spontaneous and using bad words: “A man could curse and that would be funny, but when a woman does it, she is always judged.”

But honestly, why should a bunch of silly words determine whether someone is more or less of something, especially when those standards were created by the very people who oppressed women in the first place?

Children and swearing

If women still face prejudice for swearing, children are another group often caught in the same debate. Many kids don’t even understand what they are saying; they are simply repeating what they hear from parents or peers. In gaming culture, for instance, swearing is common, and children who spend time in these environments often pick it up as a way to express themselves, usually without intent to offend.

As reported in The New York Times article “What Teenagers Are Saying About Cursing”, many teens believe swear words are increasingly common. While some see this as a negative trend, others argue it’s just the way people talk nowadays. They agree, however, that cursing can be acceptable as a form of self-expression, but not as a way to target or insult others. Context and limits, they argue, matter, especially for young people.

What really matters

People usually say that using swear words means being offensive. But what is worse: using a “normal” word with the real intention of hurting someone, or expressing yourself with swear words without any bad intent?

After all, you don’t need swear words to offend someone. What really matters is not the word itself, but the intention behind it.

Whether it comes from a man, a woman, or a child, swearing should be accepted when used as a form of expression rather than as an insult. Words are part of cultures, and if they’re not being used to harm others, then they should be free for anyone to use, anytime.

