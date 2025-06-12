Is cupid cancelled? Why self-love is the real valentine of 2025

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Valentine’s Day it’s that time of the year when chocolates and flowers become more expensive and restaurants are packed. For those in a relationship, June 12th in Brazil is considered a day to celebrate love with their partner, due to Saint Anthony. For singles, it’s often a reminder that they’re alone. But are they really?

Sometimes, breaking tradition can be refreshing. So why not turn this year’s Brazilian Valentine’s Day into a day to fall in love with yourself?

Don’t get me wrong – I’m not suggesting we only think about ourselves from now on. What I’m proposing is that, instead of suffering, we start a tradition where the love we have for ourselves is greater than the love we give to anyone else. After all, how can we truly love someone else if we don’t love ourselves?

The Weight of Negativity and the Rediscovery of Self-Love

The world we live in makes it simple to be hard on ourselves. There’s so much pressure, and so many people constantly judging us, that it is tempting to absorb all this negativity and start believing it.

Unfortunately, this increases stress and makes us feel bad about who we are. It affects our mood, sleep, habits, and even our relationships. We become more irritable, impatient, and distracted in our personal lives.

This is where self-love comes in. It’s not about indulgence; it’s about embracing who we are. When we accept ourselves, it becomes easier to accept others, to be less critical, and to be more understanding.

A Growing Movement

In 2025, we’ve seen a significant rise in mental health and self-care movements. Trends like #girltherapy and #selfcare have exploded on TikTok and Instagram, with many people – especially women – sharing hobbies that help them reconnect with themselves.

These trends aren’t just fads; they reflect a real need to prioritize well-being. Taking care of yourself is a way to show love and acknowledge that you’re deserving of attention and care – not just from others, but from yourself too.

Celebrating the Best Company: You

If Valentine’s Day is about love, why not focus on the person who’s with you 24/7: yourself! Forget crowded dinners or cliché gifts – this year, do something that genuinely excites you!

Something that never fails, a movie or tv show marathon. Grab that popcorn + blanket combo and binge-watch all your favorite movies without anyone asking for the remote.

Or, another great idea is to try out that fancy recipe you’ve been eyeing. But if you are more of a home person, you should treat yourself to the most indulgent delivery you can think of.

If nothing appeals to you, maybe have a pamper day? Face masks, bubble baths, scented candles… Doesn’t that just scream self-care?

The Future of Love

Well, maybe in 2025, it’s time to rewrite the meaning of love. It’s not just about finding someone to love us but becoming our own best company.

Loving yourself isn’t just a gift to you; it’s a gift to those you love. After all, healthy relationships start with two whole people who treat each other with kindness and respect.

This Brazilian Valentine’s Day, look in the mirror and remember: the most important love is the one you cultivate within yourself. You are your true valentine of 2025.

