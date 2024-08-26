How Suki Waterhouse went from a London It Girl to a Multi Talented Superstar 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

In the last few years, Suki Waterhouse has been the face of many brands and gave life to many characters in Hollywood. Along her life, the multi talented singer has captivated the hearts of many fans and continues to do so, not only through her music but also through her amazing acting.

Early Life and start in modeling

Alice Suki Waterhouse was born in Hammersmith, London, on January 5th, 1992. In an interview, Suki said how she was always raised as a tomboy: “My dad always had us doing things like rock climbing and karate – I got my black belt because he’s a black belt. He really treated me like a boy.” So the idea of becoming a model didn’t really appeal to her at first.

But when she was around 16, she was scouted on a Topshop or H&M store. Seeing it as an opportunity to get away from her parents and school responsibilities, she pursued a modeling career.

Her first big break happened when she was 19, and modeled in a lingerie campaign for the brand Marks and Spencer. Later, she also modeled for H&M, Sass & Bide, InStyle, and Vogue Japan.

It-girl status

It wasn’t long until everyone started noticing Suki’s presence. With her unique style, down-to-earth personality and talent, she was able to grow in the industry. In addition, her social appearances and famous friendships with Cara Delevigne, Clara Paget and Georgia Jagger couldn’t help but draw public attention, making her one of the biggest it-girls in London.

Soon, modeling became just one of her many career paths. As she said in Vogue’s Diary of a Model: “Fashion was my first home but I had like a calling to be moving into doing other things, like acting, I wanted to write more music”.

Hello, Hollywood!

Suki first entered the acting world by making small appearances on TV shows, such as Material Girl, and short independent movies like Rachael. However, her big debut as an actress in a feature film happened only in 2012, as Mandy, on the thriller Pusher.

In 2014, was when she started getting more recognition as an actress, after playing Bethany on Love, Rosie, where she acted alongside big names like Lily Collins and Sam Claflin. Just a year later, in 2015, Suki appeared in one of the biggest franchises of cinema at the time, The Divergent Series: Insurgent, as Marlene.

Since then, Suki has played various parts in movies, TV shows and short films. However, one of her most well known roles came just a few years ago, on the series Daisy Jones and The Six, as Karen Sirko, a pianist for the fictional band The Six. For Glamour UK, Suki mentioned how she was drawn to the character, because of “the fashion, the music, being able to learn instruments and actually play together as a band in particular, that’s been one of my passions for so long.”

Not only was Suki able to showcase her talents as an actress, but also, because of the connection the show has to music, she was also able to bring the fans of this project to know her songs and her career as a singer. In an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, she said how her character inspired her: “When I started playing Karen, and we were at Sound City Studios, and we were making all this music, I kind of realized that it was know to make the record”

Pop star life

As if not talented enough, Suki also properly launched herself as a musician! As she said to Rolling Stone, music has been her companion for a long time now: “I was really attracted to the life of a musician before I even was telling anybody that I was actually writing.” But her lifelong passion only became an actual career in November of 2016, as she released her first single “Brutally”.

With inspirations like Sharon Van Etten, Alanis Morissette, The Beatles and other pop icons and British bands from the 60s and 70s, she “really wanted to have a pop sound, like a ’60s girl band”, stated the singer in an interview for The Charlotte Observer. Having music as something she would do from time to time, releasing singles to connect with her feelings and her fans, without even having a record label yet, “I was very comfortable with self-releasing new music. I had a small group of listeners. That felt very rich for me as it was.”

However, after years of occasional singles and a hit sound on TikTok (her song “Good Looking“), Suki’s musical life shifted when she put out her first album. I Can’t Let Go was released in April 2022, with 10 songs, and paired with an EP of her first singles called “Milk Teeth“, both with an indie pop sound.

That opened many doors for Suki Waterhouse, like being chosen as an opening act for Father John Misty and allowing her to go on her own tour through Europe and the U.S., also making quick stops at festivals like Lollapalooza Brazil and Chicago, and Shaky Knees.

Recently, she was announced as the new opener for Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour, on some of her last London dates. On her Instagram, Suki mentioned how this was a dream come true: “The last time I was at Wembley I was dancing my a– off at the Reputation tour! Never did I think the next time I’d be here would be opening for my favourite artist with my friends and family in the crowd.”

Now, Suki has her second album Memoir of a Sparklemuffin set to be released on September 13th and already a scheduled tour in the U.S.. All of this while managing being a first time mom!

__________

The article above was edited by Ana Carolina Micheletti.

Liked this type of content? Check Her Campus at Casper Libero‘s home page for more!