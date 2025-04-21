How does cancellation culture affect more women than men on the internet?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Cancellation culture started gaining traction on the internet in 2017 with the #MeToo movement, where girls and women shared their stories of harassment, especially sexual harassment. After countless women reported their abuse, feminists around the world initiated a movement seeking justice against aggressors, often advocating for economic and social consequences.

Over the years, movements like Black Lives Matter, which started in May 2020, further amplified the practice of canceling individuals and brands online for inappropriate behavior or lack of action on social issues. This evolution turned cancel culture into the phenomenon we know today. However, while it aims to promote social justice, cancel culture can be disproportionately harsh, particularly on women.

Who is cintia chagas and how she is related to cancel culture?

Cíntia Chagas, a language teacher and right-wing Brazilian influencer, is known for her Instagram content on etiquette, Portuguese tips, and anti-feminist opinions. She has faced significant backlash for her controversial views, such as advocating for wives to be submissive to their husbands to maintain long and healthy relationships.

O caso da Cíntia Chagas só ensina uma coisa que a gnt esqueceu lá em 2015 no Quebrando o Tabu: toda mulher é puta e vagabunda em algum momento da vida

Pode ser a mulher mais conservadora e submissa, pode fazer tudo certo pra agradá-los. Mais cedo ou mais tarde vc vai ser uma puta https://t.co/fLwh3hQ3Oa — Mãe de dragões (@liafafaci) October 11, 2024

In October 2024, Cíntia publicly revealed her experience of domestic violence at the hands of her now ex-husband, Lucas Bove, a State Deputy for the Partido Liberal (PL). Following her revelation, some feminists criticized her by bringing up her past statements, questioning where her “submission” was in her marriage. On the other hand, a significant portion of the feminist community offered her support and rallied against her abuser. Despite retracting her previous statements on submission and embracing new perspectives, Cíntia continues to face online hate, as if her past opinions define her entirely.

a Cintia Chagas sendo mega vaiada pelas advogadas na Conferência Nacional da Mulher Advogada hahahahahahahaha MERECIDO! “Não nos representa!!!” E não representa mesmo! pic.twitter.com/PwUG95c5Kd — Andressah Catty (@AndressahCatty) March 15, 2024

Conversely, Gustavo Gayer, a Federal Deputy for the PL, has a long history of controversies. In 2000, he caused a tragic car accident that resulted in two deaths and left another victim paraplegic. Despite this, he was never jailed or held accountable due to parliamentary immunity. He has also been accused of spreading fake news, racism, and misogyny against political figures. Yet, on the internet, little discourse criticizes him or demands consequences for his actions.

É errado não sentir empatia alguma com essa notícia? — nunca fui otária vim de honorio (@lemosmarcoo) October 10, 2024

This discrepancy raises an important question: why does Cíntia face daily reminders of her cancellation and domestic abuse online, while Gayer does not? Perhaps the misogyny evident in political speeches also permeates the cancellation culture.

