How and Why Are Fake News the Worst Enemy of the Future of Digital Media?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

The way we consume information has drastically changed with the advent of social media and digital media. Today, most of the news we receive comes from digital platforms, but some questions arise: Can we trust what we read?

Fake news is now one of the biggest challenges faced by digital media, and it challenges the credibility of legitimate journalistic sources.To answer these questions and understand about the factors that are behind false informations on the media’s platforms Her Campus Cásper Líbero interviewed Ellen Nogueira, Director of Journalism at CNN Brazil and professor in the postgraduate program in Journalism for Digital Platforms at Faculdade Cásper Líbero.

THE ENEMY

Fake news can be considered digital media’s worst enemy precisely because of its negative impact on its audience.The rapid spread of false information on social media and other digital platforms compromises the quality of information.This makes it difficult to distinguish between what is real and what is fiction. Also, undermines the credibility of legitimate and professional sources, such as newspapers, magazines, and journalists, who strive to provide accurate and verified information.

The issue of trust is significant: according to a survey conducted in May 2024 by Datafolha, 49% of surveyed residents of São Paulo said they trust professional journalism more than social media. Meanwhile, 38% said they do not trust it, 11% trust it partially, and 2% were unsure.

“When someone consumes a fake news story ‘disguised’ as a report, following the structure of journalism, they believe the article was produced according to strict verification criteria. Upon discovering the information is false, they begin to distrust journalistic methods, which affects the entire profession, equating journalists to content creators who write without criteria or preparation. This is a risk to our profession,” explains Ellen Nogueira.

FAKE NEWS: AN INFLUENCER?

The dangerous enemy involving fake news has the power to influence just as much as an influencer who goes viral with a new trend. This negative influence can create social divisions, polarize opinions, and even impact behaviors, as seen in the 2016 U.S. presidential elections. At the time, conspiracy theories like Pizzagate—a baseless claim that Hillary Clinton and her allies were involved in a child trafficking scheme—spread rapidly on social media, shaping voters’ perceptions. This kind of misinformation not only interferes with political decisions but also affects personal relationships, creating tensions even among family members.

In addition to impacting the production and consumption of information on the internet, fake news also affects mainstream media—which is responsible for carrying out this work seriously, ensuring the veracity and integrity of news to remain relevant and trustworthy.“Fake news can destroy the credibility of the journalistic profession, eliminating the unique value of news professionals and making people believe in and spread false information. If misinformation harms someone, its impact grows, and so does the scale of the damage,” warns Ellen.

As users become more skeptical of what they see and read online, audience engagement and trust in digital media outlets could decline, directly impacting the future and sustainability of online communication.

Despite this, Ellen believes that quality journalism remains the most effective remedy against this major threat to the future of digital platforms:“When done well, journalism proves that only those who are prepared can inform with credibility, defeating fake news and strengthening serious journalists,” concludes Nogueira.

________________________________________

The article above was edited by Mariana De Oliver.

Liked this type of content? Check Her Campus Cásper Líbero for more!