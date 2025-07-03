High notes: The role of drugs in today’s music industry

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Since the early days of the music industry, the connection between artists and drug use has been evident. While society has grown more critical of this association over time, drug references remain a recurring theme in music culture—often surprising or even disturbing fans when artists bring them to light.

Drugs have always been close to the music scene. Audiences have watched their favorite artists spiral due to addiction or, in some cases, make a comeback after traumatic events like overdoses. This reality has been portrayed not only in real life but also in works such as the film Berlin Calling (2008) and the series Daisy Jones & The Six (2023).

Despite this ongoing relationship, drug use is not something to glamorize or treat as a profitable “lifestyle”. Below are some examples of how drugs have shaped the careers—and lives—of artists across different generations and genres, sometimes with tragic consequences.

Charli XCX

In June 2024, Charli XCX returned to the charts with her sixth studio album, Brat. The project centers on clubbing, dancing, and partying, but with a clear emphasis on drug use—particularly cocaine—as part of a provocative aesthetic.

After a two-year break, Charli reemerged with a bold new persona, openly referencing substance use. In the song “365“, she sings: “Should we do a little key? Should we have a little line?”—a direct nod to cocaine. During an album promotion party, a viral video from June 2024 circulated on TikTok, raising speculation about drug use during the event.

What drew even more criticism was the release of a Brat vinyl variant that included a white powder inside the packaging—interpreted by many as a reference to cocaine.

Her transformation in the Brat era—from her previous “pop girl” image to a more chaotic, gritty persona—sparked debate. Was her drug use genuine and ongoing, or part of a calculated marketing strategy to match the album’s rebellious tone?

Chorão (Charlie Brown Jr.)

Chorão, lead singer of the Brazilian rock band Charlie Brown Jr., was known for his emotional lyrics and deep connection with fans. His style and persona helped define a generation, blending skate culture, casual fashion, and introspective rock.

While the band wasn’t overtly associated with drug use, Chorão was known to struggle with cocaine addiction—an issue that contributed to the end of his marriage with Graziela Gonçalves in 2012. The emotional impact of the separation reportedly worsened his addiction, culminating in his death from an overdose in March 2013.

The public reaction was immediate and overwhelming. Chorão, a pillar of Brazilian rock, received a wave of tributes. The hashtag #LutoChorão trended across social media, and fans, friends, and bandmates mourned the loss of a cultural icon.

Amy Winehouse

Amy Winehouse, one of the most influential voices in modern soul and jazz, also became one of the most tragic figures in music. After her debut in 2003, her 2006 album Back to Black launched her into global fame, with the hit single “Rehab” exposing her struggles with addiction.

The lyrics of “Rehab”—“They tried to make me go to rehab, I said no, no, no”—foreshadowed her public battles. Fans and the media began noticing erratic behavior, later linked to heavy alcohol and drug use, including heroin and crack cocaine.

In July 2011, Amy was found dead in her London home. Although reports suggested she had been sober before her death, she relapsed shortly before passing away at the age of 27. Despite her efforts to recover—including several rehab stays—Amy’s life was cut short, leaving behind a powerful legacy and a cautionary tale.

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato rose to fame as a Disney Channel star but struggled from a young age with mental health issues, including anxiety and bulimia. In 2010, during a tour with the Jonas Brothers, she entered rehab for the first time.

In a 2022 appearance on the podcast Call Her Daddy, Demi revealed she began drinking at age 13 and discussed how early substance use shaped her experiences.

After six years of sobriety, Demi suffered a near-fatal overdose in 2018 due to a mix of oxycodone and fentanyl—two highly potent opioids. The incident led to multiple strokes, causing permanent vision loss and brain damage.

In 2021, Demi released the documentary Dancing with the Devil, detailing her journey before, during, and after the overdose. She emphasized the importance of seeking help early and reflected on how lack of support worsened her struggles with addiction, anxiety, and eating disorders.

Final Thoughts

The relationship between the music industry and drugs is long-standing and complex. While some artists manage to recover and use their platforms to advocate for mental health and sobriety, others become cautionary examples of fame’s darker side.

Ultimately, musicians and the industry at large carry a responsibility: to understand the impact their image and message can have on fans, especially younger audiences. Addiction is not a trend—it’s a public health issue that deserves awareness, honesty, and compassion.

