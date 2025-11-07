Guilherme del Toro´s Frankenstein is out now! Here is our honest review of it

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In 2024, we had the most recent film adaptation of Nosferatu, directed by Robert Eggers. The film portrays the story of the classic horror original produced in 1922, and was widely discussed for its visuals, costumes, and the terrifying atmosphere created by the vampire monster, Count Orlok. This time, it is the adaptation of Frankenstein, directed by renowned director Guillermo Del Toro, that returns to the big screen.

TORO´S PRODUCTIONS

The film tells the story of the book written by the prestigious Mary Shelley, in which a surgeon seeks a way to bring dead beings back to life and, in his research, creates one of the most famous monsters in literature. Del Toro is known for his films featuring creatures, such as Pan’s Labyrinth and The Shape of Water.

The feature film Frankenstein was produced by Netflix, where the director previously worked on Pinocchio, an Oscar-winning animation. He intends to win more awards now that his new movie has premiered in theaters, in Brazil on October 23, to meet the Academy’s nomination criteria. Still, it will be available for streaming on November 7.

RISING CAST

The stellar cast is composed of the acclaimed Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein, and Hollywood’s rising stars Jacob Elordi as the creature, and Mia Goth as Elizabeth Lavenza. The performances of the three are phenomenal, each carrying the weight of their character and storyline in a well-aligned manner, but the highlight goes to Jacob, who managed to bring a whole new level of drama to the creature.

It was often necessary to convey the monster’s whirlwind of impressions with just a glance, and Jacob achieved this goal, with his gaze catching the director’s attention, in addition to the actor’s facial features, which mirror those of the character.

THE MOVIE HIGHLIGHTS

One of the highlights of the film is the visuals, which bring a whole fantasy element to it. It can be noticed from the period setting with the costumes, the grand sets such as Frankenstein’s tower, in a somewhat morbid color cinematography, to even the entirely instrumental soundtrack that builds tension at various moments.

The message of the film remains faithful to the book and shows that the real monster is man, not the creature. Moments in the film evoke sympathy for him and reveal all the effects of his “creation” on their development. At this point, the impression arises that this is less a horror film than a great drama.

These new adaptations of classics and cult films have been extremely successful and are high-quality productions, not mere copies of their originals, bearing the distinctive signature of each director and starring the new generation of actors in Hollywood.

