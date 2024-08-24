Mia Goth and why you should keep an eye on her next movie roles!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

Mia Goth is the newest it girl when it comes to the horror genre. Even though she doesn’t have a long filmology, she’s one of the most promising actresses of this generation. After working as a model in her teen years, Mia made her debut in the film Nymphomaniac (2013), where she played a small role.

The celebrity was also part of an adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel Emma (2020), performing side by side with the brilliant Anya Taylor-Joy. Soon, the actress captivated the public’s attention when she was cast to play Maxine Minx, the final girl in the slasher film called X: Mark of the Death (2022).

Her performance throughout the movie was what made the spectators put a spotlight on her, as she rocked the obnoxious and aspiring actress protagonist. During the movie, we were also introduced to the villain Pearl, who is an old woman that feels rejected by her husband, which Mia was also casted to play in the sequence.

In 2022, she returned to the screens in Pearl (2022) , the second film of the trilogy, which is something uncommon for cinema when it comes to an actress playing “the good girl” and “the villain” characters. However, Mia proved that she was able to do it in the same trilogy, which is considerably notorious for her outstanding performance.

Pearl tells the story of the old lady who killed those young people in the first film. Taking place in a farm where she grew up in 1918, the movie addresses how the protagonist went from an innocent country girl to a murderer. Furthermore, it is possible to understand how, surprisingly, Pearl and Maxine have so much in common: both of them wanted to be a star!

“I always thought of them as different characters but the same person.” That’s what Ti West, the movie director, said in an interview about his decision of casting Mia for two roles at the same time. Then, during the second movie of the trilogy, we found out that Maxine and Pearl indeed could be the same person – not only because of their similarities but also because of their dreams.

One thing that distinguishes Mia from other actresses is the power of her voice. I’m not talking about her singing, but mentioning the fact that she has a powerful scream. Some of her screaming dialogues even became viral on the internet, where people started to copy her looks so they could make TikTok videos with it. Like that, I’m sure that even though you’ve never watched either movies, you definitely would recognize sone of Mia’s iconic phrases, such as “I’m Married!” or “I’m a F* Star! The whole world’s gonna know my name”.

Now, with Maxxxine recently streaming in the theaters, the trilogy finally got an ending, again with Mia Goth as the unforgettable Maxine Minx. Although the unfortunate end, it doesn’t mean this is the last time we’ll see the actress on the screens. She’s already confirmed to be in a Marvel movie called Blade, which shall be released next year.

One thing that probably brought the attention to Mia is her looks, with her brown hair, pale skin, faded eyebrows, and of course her sweetness and high-pitched voice. Her natural beauty comes from her heritage, being born in London, but with a Brazilian mother.

The actress’s love for cinema and acting didn’t suddenly appear, she was inspired by her Brazilian grandma Maria Gladys, who is a well-known actress in Brazil. The talent is a family tradition, of course.

After all, why should we keep an eye on Mia Goth? Well, simply because she’s good at what she does, nobody can be as delicate and as violent as her if you know what I mean. We cannot wait to see more of her acting! In Mia, we trust, our new dear horror queen.

__________

The article above was edited by Larissa Buzon.

Liked this type of content? Check Her Campus Cásper Líbero home page for more!