Got a sweet tooth? Here are 5 dessert shops you have to try in São Paulo

Who hasn’t felt that sudden craving for something sweet right after lunch? Or when, out of nowhere, a sugar craving hits you out of the blue? If you’re in São Paulo and looking for the perfect spot to satisfy that sweet tooth, you’re in the right place. HC picked five places for a delicious dessert. Check it out!

Fillmore

Originally known as Coffee and Co., this café started with a single location in the Ipiranga neighborhood and quickly made a name for itself. It’s the perfect spot for a delicious brunch, with a cozy and inviting atmosphere. The menu features a wide variety of both sweet and savory options, ideal for a hearty breakfast or a relaxing afternoon coffee.

HC recomendation here is the cake called ‘’Chocokids’’. If you love chocolate, you’ll definitely fall in love with this cake, which is packed with chocolate and topped with M&Ms.

89ºC Coffee Station

Besides offering delicious desserts and coffees, the space stands out for its beautiful and cozy decor, where the menu is always displayed with charm.

HC go-to treat — technically a drink — is the caramel frappuccino, not to mention the chocolate choux. It has an unforgettable flavor.

Condimento Bistrô

Is the perfect place for those who want to enjoy a refined brunch or breakfast/afternoon coffee. The menu is extensive and offers a variety of delicious options.



Don’t know what to order? Go for the pancake with Nutella and strawberries, a delicious combination that has always won clients over with the flavor and beautiful presentation.

Jules

Jules is a charming French bakery that goes far beyond just bread: in addition to traditional delights, it also offers amazing ice creams and a varied menu.

At the café, there are plenty of savory options, but the real highlight is the croissants — especially the chocolate one.

Dicunto

Is traditional bakery in Mooca. Although it also has a restaurant, the bakery is what truly stands out. Located in a neighborhood with a strong Italian influence, Dicunto carries this tradition in its name, which is the surname of the founding family.

Besides offering delicious Italian pastries and desserts, the place also serves coffee and has some savory options, thanks to the rotisserie there. Everyone should try the puff pastry, along with the cannolis, which are also exceptional.

São Paulo never disappoints when it comes to food and desserts are no exception. Whether you’re into rich chocolate cakes, creamy custards, or buttery, flaky pastries, there’s always a spot ready to surprise you with the perfect sweet treat. These five places are just a small taste of what the city has to offer.

Whether you’re discovering new neighborhoods or revisiting old favorites, let your next sugar craving lead the way. Who knows? Your new favorite dessert might be waiting just around the corner.

