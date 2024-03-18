The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With warmer weather and spring around the corner, the end of March is approaching quickly – and with it, Easter Sunday. After careful consideration, I have compiled a list of sundresses and other outfit ideas to accompany you to this year’s Easter Brunch (and throughout the rest of spring and summer).

Maxi Dresses!

Maxi dresses are a great way to capture a casual elegance, a must for Easter Brunch and events throughout the next couple of months – from garden parties to vacations!

The first dress that caught my eye was this gorgeous maxi dress from Princess Polly, featuring multi-colored flowers and lace detailing. This item retails for $74. I personally purchased this dress last March, and it has been one of my favorite buys thus far! Princess Polly also offers this maxi style in eight other colors.

Another gorgeous maxi dress that would be perfect for the upcoming holiday is from For Love & Lemons, and is more on the pricier side. Retailing at $315, this dress features a gorgeous floral pattern throughout and layered lace alongside the front and back of the dress. Another gorgeous color is available at Free People, featuring different hues of blues. This maxi dress speaks for itself, working perfectly to make an elegant outfit.

Selfie Leslie has a lot of great dress options, and this maxi dress in particular is perfect for the occasion at hand. It has a gorgeous style, with criss-cross detailing on the back. The design is completed with soft-colored flowers. It retails for $89.

One more honorary mention while we’re still on the topic of maxi dresses is this gorgeous, but simplistic, dress from Bila. It has ruffled layers with a pink and white floral-paisley-etc design throughout the dress. It is simply to die for and retails for $120.

Fun Patterns!

One way to bring a vibrant addition to your look this Easter is by wearing fun patterns from polka dots to florals.

This stunning midi dress from Urban Outfitters has a gorgeous silhouette and a sweet floral pattern, complete with ruffles throughout the dress. It’s one of the sweetest dresses I’ve ever seen, and I’m particularly a fan of the pinks/yellows alongside the ruffles. It retails for $155.

Although slightly more unconventional, I love this polka-dotted option from Princess Polly. This mini dress comes in a variety of different colors, but I think this yellow is particularly a sweet choice. It retails for $58.

This floral babydoll dress from Boho Pink is a perfect choice for both Easter Brunch and the spring season as a whole. There are various options available in this style, varying from a paisley style to blue and white stripes. This dress retails for $79.

Solid Colors!

Something you can’t go wrong with for Easter Brunch is a solid colored dress. It allows you to add a sufficient pop of color, while still leaving room for a spotlight on accessories.

This linen dress from Reformation is to die for – with its simplicity and bright color, making it a perfect addition to your wardrobe and the perfect dress to wear this Easter. This dress retails for $98. Off topic, I personally love Reformation because of their efforts to sustainable fashion.

Another sweet option features the same bright hue of pink, with a bow on the back. This dress from Petal & Pup is on par with the current bow phenomenon and allows for that same combination of simplicity and fun. It retails for $69.

This stunning maxi dress from Selfie Leslie is all-white with scallops down the sides and front of the dress. It is a gorgeous and classy addition to your brunch wardrobe. It retails for $86.

Finally, this darling dress from Princess Polly is another option for a solid white piece. It features a bow-like tie in the front and eyelet detailing throughout. It is super sweet and fits the vibe of spring/Easter perfectly. This item retails for $65.

Matching Sets!

If you don’t want to wear a dress, or want more of a 2-in-1 aspect to your look, then a matching set is the way to go.

For starters, I purchased this set from LoveShackFancy during one of their online sales last year and it’s by far one of my favorite things that I own. While the floral design I have isn’t currently available, the skirt and shirt are available in other colors. The skirt retails at $225 and the top retails at $195.

Another set that I love is a combination of a maxi skirt and a top, which Petal & Pup executes well in this two-piece yellow linen set. The linen mixed with the bright color is a great option for the warmer weather and is suitable for a nice brunch! The set retails for $89.

In continuation with the floral trend for the upcoming season, this two piece set from Beginning Boutique is the perfect combination of the maxi skirt look, and doubles as a matching set. It retails $65 for the skirt, and $99 for the entire set.

Maxi Skirts!

Aside from the unique attribute of matching sets, a maxi skirt is the perfect intersection between wearing a maxi dress or opting for a matching set.

This maxi skirt from Urban Outfitters is simple, but sweet, with a super cute pink color. The skirt is also available in two other colors. The skirt retails for $69.

One trend that I’ve noticed a lot of this past season is the introduction of denim maxi skirts. This particular one from Free People retails for $118 and is offered in nine different shades.

Continuing with the light pink trend, this gorgeous maxi skirt is the epitome of spring and Easter. The light pink flowers throughout the skirt make it a must-have from Beginning Boutique. It retails for $65.

Jumpsuits & Rompers!

Jumpsuits and rompers are another cute option for an upcoming Easter Brunch.

First off, this gorgeous jumpsuit from Belk offers a great pop of color, while also playing into the floral patterns. It also has a stunning silhouette and is definitely versatile throughout the season. This jumpsuit retails for $60.

This romper from Free People resembles something similar to a LoveShackFancy set (that I mentioned earlier). This piece retails for $128 and is gorgeous and intricate all at once.

Finally, this strapless jumpsuit from Petal & Pup is great for a more casual brunch or paired with a cardigan. The light blue adds a sense of springtime and the piece retails for $79.

Overall, there are endless options for finding your next Easter brunch (or general springtime) look. From maxi dresses to rompers, there’s something for everyone. If you need any more inspiration for this upcoming month, I recommend looking at Pinterest!