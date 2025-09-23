Goodbye Cousins Beach: Reflecting on “The summer I turned pretty” finale

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After four years of following, cheering, vibing – and stressing – with our favorite summer loves, The Summer I Turned Pretty (TSITP) released its final episode last Wednesday (17/09), leaving our hearts already full of longing.

In this text, unfortunately, we won’t analyze every single detail of the series, but instead give a general overview of all the summer craziness with our favorite young adults.

The Beginning of TSITP

From the sweet and creative mind of Jenny Han, the series has been on air since 2022, adapted from another one of the author’s passionate trilogies. Even before its premiere, back in 2021 when it was still just a dream, expectations were already high – after all, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before made history and won over the hearts of countless teen romance fans.

However, the huge success the series has today was far from what it had in its first year. At first, I remember how, although it was the same story and the same author, the books were heavily criticized compared to the adaptation, with people considering the books “bad” and the series too good.

As a devoted fan of the entire Jenny Han universe, my mind exploded, because it wasn’t necessarily “a good production vs. a bad production.” It was just one story, retold and adapted, gaining more depth and improvements from an author who now had more experience and maturity (remembering that the Summer Trilogy was Jenny’s first work, released in 2009).

But, the important thing is: the series blew up in 2025 and, not only as an adaptation, but also as a teen drama, as an audiovisual production, and in every aspect of TSITP’s plot and construction, it has been widely praised and well received by the vast majority of the audience – even by those outside the “fan niche”.

The Final Season

The Summer I Turned Pretty, especially in this final season, brings various reflections, conflicts, realistic characters, and a web of symbolism, easter eggs, foreshadowing, and wild flashbacks to delight us and draw us in even more, episode by episode and character by character.

The conflicts surrounding the Fisher brothers and Belly – and their relationships – were there from the very beginning. But it’s only in this final part that we’re really able to see and understand the whole context more clearly.

The Evolution of TSITP

In the earlier seasons, they were still young, practically kids, with confused and uncertain feelings, trying to discover their place in the world – all while dealing with a devastating loss in their lives. And although it doesn’t excuse everything, it made some of their attitudes and behaviors seem somewhat understandable: “ok, they’re young, still learning, still growing, it’s fine…”

Now, as adults, many of those issues no longer make sense. Each of them had similar opportunities to grow, to change, to help one another, to become better people – for themselves and for the world around them.

At this stage, many of the “old red flags” really become real problems and are properly brought into analysis. Not only among the characters, but also by the general audience and even experts, becoming examples across social media discussions on topics like self-awareness, self-love, emotional dependence, grief, and many others.

Some of these issues are addressed subtly – like Belly’s decision to use her full name “Isabel” in Paris instead of her childhood nickname, or cutting her hair. Others are shown more clearly – like her entire relationship with Jeremiah, which proved throughout the season to have been sustained almost entirely by unresolved grief that neither of them knew how to handle.

The soundtrack also carries countless reflections and hints about the characters’ inner lives, their scenes, and their moments. As the saying goes, “music translates what words are not always able to say.” Jenny Han explores this concept in the purest and most intrinsic way possible in TSITP – and there’s even a whole article on the portal just about this, so let’s move on.

And perhaps the most fascinating part of all this: how the series became so popular that it was compared to the World Cup. Yes, the World Cup! Trends of boyfriends reacting to the episodes, afternoons and parties with friends to watch the weekly release… Everywhere on the internet, even for those who weren’t following, it was possible to find at least one viral video about the series. In New York, there were even park screenings, with big screens and groups of friends on picnic blankets watching and cheering together – very American vibes, I know.

A Cultural Phenomenon

In general, the series was a huge success. Another reason, beyond all the ones mentioned above, is that TSITP seems to have been designed specifically to fit into every communication platform – practically a transmedia product. The smart choice of songs, current and popular among young audiences, the release of official playlists, scenes with clear potential for edits on social media (for example, the scene with Ariana Grande’s song,“We Can’t Be Friends”), plus the weekly release format – all of this increased fans’ anticipation and anxiety, keeping the hype alive for days and days.

Every detail of this last season was meticulously calculated, and honestly… what an adaptation, my friends! In many ways, Jenny Han manages to make her creation even better on screen. Several scenes were even compared side by side with the audiobooks’ narration, showing the perfection with which they were adapted.

Throughout the series, there are countless elements referencing previous seasons and tying the story together. It seems almost impossible, but there are rarely any loose ends, the plots are so well developed.

And speaking of adaptation, I think one of the aspects that most won people over worldwide was the chance to explore other story arcs. The main focus is still the chaotic love triangle, but something an audiovisual adaptation allows is the chance for other characters to shine as well. This not only adds to the parallel storylines, but also enriches the main one, showing and strengthening the relationships between the characters and how it all affects the “ecosystem” of Cousins Beach.

I could spend hours describing all the incredible parts of the Cousins Beach universe, but we need to be objective, so let’s go to the most awaited part: the ending!

The Last Episodes…

It’s worth pointing out that, when we found out there would be three “extra” episodes – beyond the “Belly + Jeremiah wedding” storyline – expectations were very high. That’s because in the book, right after the wedding, there’s a huge time jump straight to Belly and Conrad’s wedding. Exactly – out of nowhere, with no context for how they finally got together.

Considering Jenny’s growth as an author, many longtime fans hoped this “middle” part would finally be visualized, just like so many other scenes we got the chance to actually see instead of only imagining. The reality, though… divided opinions.

Although this may seem like the typical case where “the protagonist should end up alone, choosing herself instead of the boys” would be the “ideal”, in practice it’s very different. Belly and Conrad’s love is so strong, so immense, that over time it only intensifies more and more. And it’s shown in many ways how the “Jelly” relationship is not healthy – even converting some viewers to Team Jere. In this context, even though we understand “self-love is important and blah blah blah,” the main romance is so sweet and genuine that the only option seems to be rooting for a happy ending! I think it’s beautiful to see this genuine and pure demonstration of love in the series.

Even the stigma of “hating the protagonist” doesn’t fit here, because in general, we don’t hate Belly – we hate Jeremiah! We hate their dependent relationship and how Belly seems blind and foolish about Conrad’s feelings for her – including her own.

Anyway, the two episodes before the finale divided the fandom because they didn’t exactly show the evolution and maturity of the characters we were expecting… but they weren’t entirely bad either. In very light and subtle ways, it felt like we were watching them slowly change from the inside out, little by little rebuilding themselves. Small, simple details that, with time jumps of months here and there, felt like steps closer to the “happy ending.”

Bye Bye Cousins…

And this is exactly where we wanted to get. The ending, at the same time satisfying and with a “taste of wanting more”! The beginning of episode 11 feels very “cold” for a season finale, but as it goes on, it starts to make sense and the pieces fit together.

Scenes I can’t fail to mention, that meant absolutely everything to me: Belly’s birthday! The scene isn’t only aesthetically beautiful, but emotionally and narratively too. Everything helps – the lighting, the music, the camera angles… everything in perfect harmony for the central focus: Belly and Conrad.

Belly’s lifelong wish finally comes true! The magical sparkle in her eyes as she blows out her candles, remembering past birthdays… Nothing could make that moment better… OH wait, yes, there is! The sequence right after – FINALLY BONRAD is ours!!! A scene as romantic and beautiful as the last, with the moonlit kiss, their heartfelt conversation, recognizing past mistakes, and acknowledging their not-so-mature choices back then.

The final scenes of the episode carry much of the ending’s weight. That’s where we got what we wanted most – reconciliation between their past and present, a sincere glimpse of maturity, not only in ideas but in feelings.

I confess, I almost lost it when Belly said she wasn’t sure she loved Conrad that much? YES, definitely!! But… it’s understandable – her fear of hurting him and herself again. Even though, ironically, that certainty – that they love each other – is the only one we’ve had the entire series.

When she lets him go, but rethinks their whole story again, her heart is forced to accept what her mind tried to avoid, but couldn’t: their love never ended. Belly and Conrad were born for each other. No matter the dimension or time, they simply are.

At that moment, Conrad gives us one of the best lines and declarations of the entire story – and it wasn’t even in the books! “If I met you today, I would still love you. Because I changed everything about myself, and the only thing that hasn’t changed is that I love you.” His trembling voice, his passionate look… that was the confirmation. Conrad and Belly would always be Conrad and Belly. Endgame.

Wait… One More Summer?!

Wait! I almost forgot… Post-credits are important, right?

So, as I said, the ending of Summer Pretty is emotional and very nostalgic, with so many flashbacks and callbacks, parallels to previous moments, making our hearts warm and emotional at the same time.

The super cute Christmas-in-Paris photo album melts any heart. The little letter from the author at the end also leaves us shaken in a melancholic way and… maybe we’ll see one more summer? Well, Conrad and Belly aren’t married yet, so…

And yes! It’s officially confirmed: we’ll have a WHOLE MOVIE just for the most beloved summer love story. We’ll finally have Connie baby happy, the way he deserves, and we’ll see the real love between them happening and shining even more.

There isn’t much information yet. The only concrete thing is that the movie is in pre-production, and although many expected a 2026 summer release, unfortunately, it’s now set for 2027.

Fans’ hopes and expectations are high for our favorite romance writer and director, with everyone wishing Jenny Han will deliver the book’s ending in a much more focused way now, “without distractions” and without disruptions to this long-awaited relationship.

For this author writing to you, beyond seeing our protagonists happy, I really hope we’ll also see more of their families present. I truly missed that reunion between everyone, that warm, familial, fraternal moment. Even though I loved how the other arcs closed, I would have loved to see everyone sharing in that same happiness, finally.

Farewell (For Now)

Phew, that’s it. We say goodbye – temporarily – to Cousins Beach in a majestically beautiful, well-framed scene, with a warm and safe feeling of “this is our home” and especially, “everything will be fine as long as we have summer…” Because they will always have it. Conrad and Belly’s summer will always be them.

