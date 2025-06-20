Get your popcorn ready: here is a sincere review of the 3rd season of Ginny & Georgia

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“You win more flies with honey, but if you get yourself a bee, sting first.” If you’re a fan of Ginny & Georgia, the Netflix show, you’ve certainly heard this bold and famous line from Georgia Miller (played by Brianne Howey), one of her “life lessons” to her daughter, Ginny Miller (Antonia Gentry’s character). Both mother and daughter have very different personalities, but the love between them is unconditional.

The series explores the ups and downs of Ginny’s teenage life and Georgia’s complex journey through motherhood — considering she became a mother at a very young age, getting pregnant at just 15. Despite all the hardships, Georgia has always tried to give her daughter the things she never had: love and a peaceful home.

Season two ended with Georgia being arrested right after her wedding with Paul, the town’s mayor. But what can we expect from the third season?!

If you already watched the series, you know it’s completely addictive — once you start, you keep wanting more! And season three couldn’t be different.

A season three resume

During her wedding ceremony with Mayor Paul, Georgia is arrested for a murder, and must face a criminal trial. Due to the legal proceedings and the testimony of unexpected characters, Georgia’s impulsive actions from the past come to light, forcing her and her family to deal with the consequences of justice and public opinion.

Ginny and Georgia were settling into the beautiful town of Wellsbury, in the state of Massachusetts — they almost believed their family was just about to become a normal one: Austin (Ginny’s baby brother) had adapted to school, Ginny had made lots of friends, and Georgia was about to marry the town’s mayor.

Everything was going well, until Georgia decided to take on the problems of her friend Cynthia Green and put an end to the ailing life of her husband, Anthony Green. What was meant to be an altruistic act ended up leading to Georgia’s conviction and turned her family’s life upside down.

Georgia’s trial was long and intense. She was initially jailed, but was soon sent home to serve house arrest. At first, the trial focused on the murder of Anthony, but the testimony of Detective Gabriel Cordova changed the course of the case and sparked a public investigation into Georgia’s past — and soon, she became known as the serial killer of Wellsbury, the Mayoress Murderess.

Even though Georgia’s past is officially disregarded in the trial, the poem written by Ginny back in season two ends up going viral and reignites public judgment against the family.

A trial in a small town definitely draws a lot of attention — especially when the defendant is the town’s first lady. With Georgia under house arrest, Ginny and Austin face judgment from those around them, and Ginny begins to take on the role of head of the household — and “mother” to Austin.

Season three highlights Ginny’s growing connection with other friends, like Norah and Abby. At her father’s request, she enrolls in a poetry class, where she meets a new character this season: the “poetry guy,” Gerson. He helps Ginny escape reality during this difficult time — but he may become yet another complication.

Self-harm and depression

Despite the challenges she and her brother are facing, Ginny remains committed to her therapy sessions. Even though she isn’t feeling well emotionally, she resists the urge to self-harm and channels her anxiety and emotional pain into poetry.

Meanwhile, her neighbor and ex-boyfriend Marcus is sinking into depression and alcohol abuse. He becomes more withdrawn and prideful, refusing to admit he needs help — and seeing Ginny get close to Gerson only makes things harder for him. Marcus smiles, jokes, and leaves the house (when forced to), but deep down, he’s sad and struggling to find meaning in life.

Season three powerfully addresses themes like self-harm, depression, and addiction, showing how people who suffer from mental health issues can often seem to lead normal lives — while silently battling deep emotional pain.

Problems, problems, and more problems…

Meanwhile, Ginny shows strength amidst the chaos she’s living through, and decides to “have fun” halfway through all the problems. That’s when her new (boy)friend, Gerson, comes into the picture. Little did she know that, when trying to cheer up a little bit, she would end up with another big problem to deal with — SPOILER ALERT: if you don’t like spoilers, or haven’t seen the new season yet, skip this next part.

A suspicion of pregnancy between her friends makes all the girls decide to take a test together — with that, Ginny discovers she’s pregnant. In shock, she runs back home to Georgia, who immediately gives her baby an advice: a teenage pregnancy changes everything, and Georgia knows that for good.

This conversation between the two is respectful, and affectionate, because Georgia doesn’t push Ginny to any decision. Instead, she reminds her that, whatever the choice is, Georgia will be there for her. After considering her mother’s advice, Ginny makes a – very – hard decision.

Doing what needs to be done

The new season also brings a side of a beloved character that we all have never thought about before: Paul. The mayor’s support towards the mayoress doesn’t last long and, actually, Paul kinda becomes the villain of the story. Suddenly, we see the sweet and harmless Paul turn into this violent and aggressive person.

Desperate, Ginny does everything she can to help her mother, who is at risk of going to prison. In this frantic attempt to help, she ends up acting like Georgia herself, taking on responsibilities far beyond her age.

Ginny takes control of the situation and convinces her stepmother, who is a lawyer, to defend her Georgia. However, Georgia’s case is anything but simple, and to win, Ginny will have to manipulate a few people, including her own brother and Anthony Green’s widow.

Is Ginny & Georgia season three worth watching?

Georgia’s dream has always been to give Ginny and Austin a normal life, with a “normal” family, something she never had. Georgia isn’t a bad person, she’s a survivor of childhood abuse and life on the margins of society. Maybe her decisions haven’t always been the best (or right), and in this third season, she will facing the consequences.

Ginny & Georgia tackles heavy themes like depression, childhood abuse, violence, self-harm, and addiction, yet still manages to hold onto the tone of humor. The show addresses taboo topics in a down-to-earth way, blending the lightness of adolescence with the pressure of adult life.

It’s an engaging and addictive series, and you, like myself, may find yourself reflected in more than one character. Ready for the next season?

—————————————————————–

The article above was edited by Manuela Miniguini.

Liked this type of content? Check Her Campus Cásper Líbero home page for more!