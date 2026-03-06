Get ready for Lorde in Brazil! Remember some of the singer best songs for the upcoming show

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Lorde, born Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O’Connor in New Zealand, was only 16 when “Royals” topped charts around the world, challenging the glamour and excess dominating pop at the time.

Scheduled as the last show on sunday at Lollapalooza Brasil 2026, she returns to Brazil as one of the event’s most anticipated headliners. The festival takes place from march 20 to 22 at the Autódromo de Interlagos in São Paulo. For many brazilian fans – especially the girls who grew up during the tumblr indie era = this feels like a reunion with the artist who helped define their adolescence.

Pure Heroine: teenage detachment becomes cool

It all began with Pure Heroine (2013).

Lorde disrupted pop music with an album who gave us “Team” and “Ribs”, tracks that perfectly captured suburban boredom, teenage alienation, and the strange in-between feeling of growing up.

In an interview with Apple Music, the singer described the album as “that mix of strength and naivety you have at 15”, and that’s exactly why it resonated.

Melodrama: heartbreak as spectacle

Then came Melodrama (2017), a project that many critics still consider one of the best pop albums of the 2010s.

With “Green Light”, “Supercut”, and “Perfect Places”, heartbreak became cinematic. She once described this album as being more focused on her, and that shift inward allowed her to reach a new level of emotional honesty.

Melodrama validated emotional intensity. It turned house parties into metaphors and breakups into art.

Solar Power: choosing peace

In 2021, Solar Power surprised fans with a softer, acoustic sound. She described the album as coming from “a place of joy and tranquility.”

Songs like “Solar Power”, “Stoned at the Nail Salon”, and “Mood Ring” reflected a desire to disconnect from chaos and reconnect with nature and maybe with herself.

While this shift may have divided some fans, it also mirrored something real: growing up means not always wanting drama. Sometimes it can mean craving stillness.

Virgin: vulnerability and rebirth

Now, with Virgin (2025), Lorde steps into a new chapter. Described as an album about vulnerability and rebirth, the project feels sharper and more confrontational than its predecessor.

Tracks like “What Was That”, “Man of the Year”, and “David” explore identity, power, and self-reconstruction. It’s more adult reckoning and less teenage rebellion.

And that evolution is what makes her lollapalooza performance so significant.

More than a headliner

From Pure Heroine to Virgin, each era has captured a different stage of growth, both hers and ours.

At the festival fans won’t just be revisiting old favorites; they’ll be seeing the next chapter of an artist who continues to redefine herself with every release.

